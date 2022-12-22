ASHEBORO — Trailing by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, Asheboro refused to quit Tuesday against Thomasville, nearly erasing the deficit, but ultimately falling just short in an 80-77 final at Asheboro Recreation Center.

The Blue Comets pressed the visiting Bulldogs in that fourth quarter to create several turnovers and chipped away until finally drawing to within 78-75 with 17.5 seconds to play. A steal and ensuing bucket by Hakeeme Butler brought the Comets to within one with 12.8 ticks on the scoreboard, but a missed free throw and melee under the basket yielded no additional points.

