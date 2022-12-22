ASHEBORO — Trailing by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, Asheboro refused to quit Tuesday against Thomasville, nearly erasing the deficit, but ultimately falling just short in an 80-77 final at Asheboro Recreation Center.
The Blue Comets pressed the visiting Bulldogs in that fourth quarter to create several turnovers and chipped away until finally drawing to within 78-75 with 17.5 seconds to play. A steal and ensuing bucket by Hakeeme Butler brought the Comets to within one with 12.8 ticks on the scoreboard, but a missed free throw and melee under the basket yielded no additional points.
Bryce McCoy, who led all scorers with 26 points, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 remaining to seal the victory for Thomasville (5-2, 2-0 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A).
“We dug a little bit of a hole and tried to battle out, but they knocked down some big shots,” Asheboro coach Brian Nance said. “We went man, clawed back in it at the end. I’m not sure what happened under the basket. … They didn’t put a whistle on it. But we gave ourselves a chance. Hakeeme came up with a big play, there were bodies flying around everywhere, and I just saw it go up and he grabbed it, but they just did a good job of knocking down free throws.”
Thomasville trailed throughout the first half and headed into the break down 42-38. In the third quarter, it was McCoy who poured in 11 points to outscore the Comets and power Thomasville’s 21-10 run in the period.
A wild back-and-forth fourth quarter saw Asheboro (7-3, 0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) score 25 points to cut into the lead, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.
“That was a gut check,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said. “You never want to see a lead dwindle, but at the same time, I thought we did a good job keeping our composure and not just panicking and letting them come back into it. Basketball is a game of runs. They went on theirs, but we were able to stifle it when we needed to.”
Jerquarius Stenback led Asheboro with 18 points, DJ Headen and Camden Walker contributed 17 and 16, respectively. Butler’s length defensively was among the most valuable elements to the comeback and nearly helped the Comets steal a win at the end.
Thomasville, which was playing without starter CJ Dickerson, relied on several players, including Johnathan Gladden, who scored 24 points, to fill the void left by the senior.
“They’ve got a little bit of everything, it seems,” Ferguson said of Asheboro. “They’re quick, they’ve definitely got the height; they’ve got, I think, the best post presence we’ve seen so far this year. We were missing CJ Dickerson tonight, so a lot of guys stepped up for us. The guards hit some big-time shots. We just really did it by committee tonight.”
In the girls’ game, the Comets won 60-9. Led by Salem Lee and Malaika Khan with 16 and 12 points, respectively, Asheboro sprinted out to a 38-4 halftime lead and was able to find minutes for the entire roster, with nine players getting onto the scoresheet.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.