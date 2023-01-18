DAVIDSON COUNTY — Salary adjustments could be on the horizon for city employees after Thomasville City Council voted on Tuesday to contract with a local organization to take a look at the city’s pay grades.
Council allocated $35,000 to fund an employee salary classification study. Thomasville will contract with Piedmont Triad Regional Council for the pay study, the city’s first in over a decade.
“The city has not performed an employee salary classification study for over 15 years,” Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said. “We know that there are pay issues within the organization with pressure from inflation and higher private-sector pay and job opportunities.”
PTRC has performed pay studies for several communities, including Davidson County, over the last several years. Most recently, a three-year employee salary classification study was conducted in Davidson County from 2019 to 2021.
In the pay study conducted by the county, the method of classification included comparison of departments by, among other things, employee opinions. A principle of the study hinges on the idea that employees are the experts and that their opinions are important.
Factors such as working conditions, the nature and significance of public contacts, variety and complexity of work, decision making, consequence of error, supervision given and received, as well as knowledge, skills and ability are assessed as part of the study.
More than 277 classifications were represented over the three-year period of the county’s study.
The subject of local governmental employee pay has become a widely-discussed topic as the private sector has made strides in recent years at enticing government workers to leave their jobs for better pay. Compression issues have also necessitated a closer look at how governments compensate their employees, as the gap between supervisory compensation and starting pay has grown narrower.
Davidson County Manager Casey Smith pointed out during their pay study that governments must be mindful to keep salaries of experienced county employees at a competitive level as they advance the pay of newcomers. In attempting to compete for employees with surrounding areas, both in private and public sectors, it can be tempting to focus solely on starting pay for employees. To do so without taking a look at tenured staff members can create detrimental effects to the morale of those workers.
Representatives of PTRC have likened these pay studies to “routine maintenance,” which is recommended every five to seven years to study work within the organization and improve organization management.
Also during the regular January meeting of council, Thomasville implemented hiring incentives for new employees. The measure gives employees a $500 one-time incentive payment for recommending a new employee.
New employees will receive a $500 retention bonus after completion of the probationary period. New police officers will receive a $3,000 bonus paid in two installments — one after 6 months, another after 18 months.
