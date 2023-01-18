DAVIDSON COUNTY — Salary adjustments could be on the horizon for city employees after Thomasville City Council voted on Tuesday to contract with a local organization to take a look at the city’s pay grades.

Council allocated $35,000 to fund an employee salary classification study. Thomasville will contract with Piedmont Triad Regional Council for the pay study, the city’s first in over a decade.

