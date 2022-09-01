FARMER — Thomasville soccer was six minutes away Wednesday from a shutout and the team’s first win of the season.
Though the Bulldogs came away with neither, they celebrated a 1-1 tie to Southwestern Randolph on the field as if it was a win. A large reason for that celebration was Edgardo Joya, Thomasville’s freshman goalkeeper. His first game in net was an unqualified success, and his team recognized it.
“It’s his first game,” THS coach Brandon Staton emphasized. “He stepped up and said, ‘Coach, I’ve got this.’ For a freshman, that’s big.”
Joya’s teammates mobbed the youngster as he left the field at Ivey B. Luck Stadium. They all knew what it meant for him, but they also knew what a shot in the arm he provided the team with his play.
Fernando Hernandez’s game-tying goal in the 85th minute did little to dampen the enthusiasm for a team still in search for its first victory this season. Another unsung hero provided another key first for the team in its fourth contest. Imner Castillo broke a scoreless tie in the 34th minute with what his coach called a good move, saying he hadn’t seen Castillo make such an athletic play before.
“The first goal of the year is exciting,” Staton said. “They just had a much better attitude, and I told them that when you bring a better attitude it improves your game. Seeing their smiles, they’re having fun. I tell them to have fun. That’s what it’s all about. The first three games, I feel like they weren’t having fun. They were just out there playing. Tonight, they were having fun.”
Castillo’s first goal of the 2022 season certainly won’t be the team’s last, and the team’s ability to enjoy itself will continue to be an emphasis for a veteran coach who makes a habit of joking around with his players, even during games. Understanding the need to take the pressure off high school athletes is one of the reasons he keeps coming back to the pitch and why his players turn out and play hard for him.
A week off will provide a banged-up squad seven days to recover. Thomasville’s next opportunity to secure that elusive victory will come at home Wednesday against Salisbury.
