FARMER — Thomasville soccer was six minutes away Wednesday from a shutout and the team’s first win of the season.

Though the Bulldogs came away with neither, they celebrated a 1-1 tie to Southwestern Randolph on the field as if it was a win. A large reason for that celebration was Edgardo Joya, Thomasville’s freshman goalkeeper. His first game in net was an unqualified success, and his team recognized it.

