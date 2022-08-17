THOMASVILLE — A period of more than two years has elapsed since the first case of COVID-19 entered Davidson County.

Rather than the passage of an otherwise arbitrary date, Aug. 16 served as a formal endpoint in the recovery from a pandemic in North Carolina. The city of Thomasville was one of many municipalities throughout the state that joined in terminating its state of emergency Tuesday, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper terminated North Carolina’s declaration.

