THOMASVILLE — A period of more than two years has elapsed since the first case of COVID-19 entered Davidson County.
Rather than the passage of an otherwise arbitrary date, Aug. 16 served as a formal endpoint in the recovery from a pandemic in North Carolina. The city of Thomasville was one of many municipalities throughout the state that joined in terminating its state of emergency Tuesday, the same day Gov. Roy Cooper terminated North Carolina’s declaration.
In announcing that the local government would terminate its declaration of a local state of emergency and all restrictions and orders therein, Thomasville is essentially commemorating a return to pre-pandemic operating procedures.
“We pretty much followed along with what the governor [stipulated], and we decided to end it on the same date as the state,” Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York Jr. said. “I thought since the governor had said statewide that it was OK to come out of it, we would do that.”
This announcement came after the city determined the state of emergency was no longer necessary, as COVID-19 poses a substantially less significant threat today than it did the day the order was issued. As of March 16, 2020, York had declared a state of emergency, calling for resources to be disbursed and regulations to be set aside for those in need to gain access more easily to vital assistance.
As city governments across the country scrambled to make changes to policies that might exacerbate concerns of those affected by the coronavirus, the city of Thomasville issued its response to the outbreak. Social distancing was strongly encouraged as a method of limiting contact with others while working, shopping or completing other daily tasks. Then-City Manager Kelly Craver asked residents to complete city services by phone, email or the internet.
At that time, the city announced it would suspend all water account disconnects due to non-payment of water and sewer bills. In response to COVID-19, local officials hoped to ensure that all customers would have access to clean and safe drinking water, encouraging good hygiene by suspending punitive action until further notice.
Firefighters no longer responded to medical calls during the week of March 16-20, 2020. This was implemented as a way to prioritize fire-related calls and to protect personnel from exposure to the virus.
Reports of new cases slowly trickled in from cities throughout the United States. Large-scale events were canceled. Entertainment industries and non-essential services followed suit with the barrage of closures.
A total of 28 months later, those and other industries have returned to business, though perhaps not exactly “business as usual,” as the impact has been felt economically and socially, but most significantly in the number of lives lost.
More than 1 million residents in the United States died as a result of contracting COVID-19 during that 28-month period. A total of 25,760 individuals lost their lives in North Carolina, and 446 died in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Thomasville—and the world—now does business. But whereas in 2020, all departments minimized any possible exposure to the virus, altering the dynamics of routine calls for service, policing, paying bills and all other mundane facets of life now look more similar to the world pre-2020.
The mayor sees it when he walks downtown, in and around city hall and in the stores he frequents. Thomasville, he says, is cautiously emerging from the doldrums left over from the pandemic.
“Places I go here in town, everybody is pretty much back to the way things used to be,” York said. “You see people still wearing masks and those types of things, and that’s OK, but other than that, people have choices. If people want to wear them, that’s fine if they decide that’s the best thing for them.
“I hope our businesses are getting back in full swing. I know our sales tax receipts have stayed pretty consistent, and that shows a pretty robust retail economy.”
