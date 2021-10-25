THOMASVILLE — An incident at Thomasville High School last week led to arrests after Thomasville Police initially received reports of a gunshot on campus.
Police responded to THS and ultimately brought a teen and his mother into custody for trespassing on school property. Banyca Lasha Sligh, 39, of James Avenue, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor following a disturbance between two students. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond and placed in the Davidson County Jail.
According to school officials, on the morning of Oct. 21, staff members at Thomasville High School became aware that a suspended student was trespassing and trying to gain access to campus. Initially, a teacher reported to the SRO that they heard a shot fired.
Both the high school and middle school were both placed on lockdown due to their close proximity. Police reportedly arrived on the scene quickly thereafter. The trespassing student and adult family member were detained in the parking lot, searched and taken into custody.
The 14-year-old suspended student was taken into custody and charged with first-degree trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was issued a secured custody order and was transported to the juvenile detention facility in Taylorsville.
TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry sought to dispel wide-ranging rumors throughout the afternoon and in the ensuing days.
“Several posts on social media provided incorrect and reckless information about injuries to staff and specific individuals which were clearly untrue,” Gentry said. “I will emphasize again that no injuries occurred with any students or any staff and there were no weapons or evidence of gunfire on the grounds of Thomasville High School today.”
According to Gentry and TPD, school grounds and those involved were thoroughly searched and no evidence of weapons or gunfire was obtained. Students and staff followed protocol and remained in lockdown until around 12:30 p.m. There were no injuries and no one was hurt.
A second juvenile is facing a petition charging him with two counts of simple assault.
TPD confirmed that the incident was initially reported as shots fired in the parking lot near the administration building. At approximately 9:45 a.m., Thomasville High School faculty broke up a disturbance between three students on campus, TPD reported.
At 9:56 a.m., the high school’s SRO was alerted that there was a person trying to get through the security gate to enter the campus. As the SRO was responding, a faculty member broadcast over the school radio that a shot had been fired.
The SRO arrived at the administration building’s parking lot and observed a van attempting to leave. The officer was able to stop the van and detain the occupants at 9:58 a.m. Thomasville detectives, after thoroughly searching the school grounds, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, concluded that no shots were ever fired. According to TPD, there is no evidence indicating a firearm was ever involved.
“It will always remain a top priority of the Thomasville Police Department to partner with our school officials and area first responders to provide the best level of training and a high level of public safety,” said TPD Capt. Brad Saintsing. “The Thomasville Police Department will continue to look for ways in the future to increase our response capabilities and keep our schools and children safe.”
Investigators concluded that one of the students involved in the initial disturbance at 9:45 a.m. contacted his mother. The student’s mother, along with his 14-year-old brother, came to the school. The brother had recently been suspended from school and was not currently allowed on school property.
The suspended student attempted to gain access to the main campus through the security gate. This gate was locked and he was unable to enter, prompting him to then run back to his mother’s van.
Messages from TPD and Thomasville City Schools were sent via official sources and their official Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as the school district phone calling system. According to Gentry, these accounts should serve as verified and official sources of information in emergency situations.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
