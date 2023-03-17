THOMASVILLE — As it continues to pick off a series of program firsts and feats that haven’t been reached in more than 30 years, Thomasville baseball can add sweeping Salisbury in a two-game set to the list.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs bested the Hornets by one run in each of the first victories against their conference rivals. A 12-11 walk-off win at Finch Field followed a 9-8 victory at Salisbury the day prior.

Trending Videos