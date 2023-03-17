THOMASVILLE — As it continues to pick off a series of program firsts and feats that haven’t been reached in more than 30 years, Thomasville baseball can add sweeping Salisbury in a two-game set to the list.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Bulldogs bested the Hornets by one run in each of the first victories against their conference rivals. A 12-11 walk-off win at Finch Field followed a 9-8 victory at Salisbury the day prior.
Thomasville compiled an 8-1 lead after three innings at Finch Field on Tuesday, courtesy of RBI singles by Matthew Bankhead and Jaylen Henry in the first inning, as well as RBI doubles from Owen Callicutt and Bankhead in the third.
The Hornets (0-7) came roaring back, taking a brief lead before surrendering it in the seventh inning. Travail Barnes tied the contest in the bottom of the seventh, setting the stage for Bankhead to walk things off with one of his five RBIs on the day.
Bankhead also started the game on the mound for Thomasville, which improved to 4-2 for the season, one win better than a season ago. Bulldogs’ coach Mike McGuckin expressed excitement over being able to get the best of their longtime rivals, highlighting the fact Salisbury has been at or near the top of the Central Carolina Conference standings in almost every sport.
“Any time you beat Salisbury in any sport, it’s a pretty good day,” McGuckin said. “We have a goal in mind, and we’re trying to make it happen one game at a time. In looking at next week and North Rowan, we’re trying to figure out how to get those two wins, because they’re critical for us to go to the state playoffs.”
The Bulldogs (4-2) are set to take on their other rivals from Rowan County next week with a two-game set on Tuesday and Friday with the Cavaliers. A pivotal series for the 1-A teams in the CCC, McGuckin said the key to victory next week will be much the same as it was against Salisbury.
If Thomasville can get the same type of production from the top of its order, a season sweep of the Rowan schools isn’t out of reach. Barnes, Bankhead and Mykel Duncan all collected four hits each for the Bulldogs on Tuesday, and Duncan had another multi-hit performance against the Hornets on Monday.
“We’ve gotta keep putting bats on balls,” McGuckin said. “I [credit] the coaches. Without the coaches’ support and the players, they’re the ones making it happen. We just try to put them in the best position possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.