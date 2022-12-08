THOMASVILLE — After an opening night that featured a more deliberate pace than Thomasville basketball likes to play, the second game of this season played a bit more to its favor.

The Bulldog boys secured their first win of the season Wednesday with a 77-73 victory over Walkertown at Brown Finch Gymnasium. In the girls’ game, the Wolfpack walked away with a 67-30 final.

