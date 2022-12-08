THOMASVILLE — After an opening night that featured a more deliberate pace than Thomasville basketball likes to play, the second game of this season played a bit more to its favor.
The Bulldog boys secured their first win of the season Wednesday with a 77-73 victory over Walkertown at Brown Finch Gymnasium. In the girls’ game, the Wolfpack walked away with a 67-30 final.
A rousing start to the nightcap saw the boys threaten to run away with a double-digit lead, as Thomasville led 44-27 at the break. The Wolfpack showed impressive resolve in the second half, however, and cut that 17-point halftime lead to 52-47 in the third quarter and eventually even briefly took a one-point lead in the fourth before finally ceding control of the contest.
“I think we make each other better,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said of the two teams on the floor. “I think we challenge each other and get each other ready for conference play. We had to fight the entire game, and we almost let it slip away.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) still clung to a 55-47 heading into the fourth. Walkertown trimmed the margin further to 59-57 with 5:55 remaining and tied it 30 seconds later. Finally, a 3-pointer by Jaylen Wilkerson made it 62-61 with five to play.
Two key steals down the stretch by Janhri Luckey and Bryce McCoy allowed the home team the nominal breathing room it needed late to pull out the victory, as both led to easy buckets. The defense was sporadic throughout the game, but when the team needed stops in end-game situations, it got them. And as the offense ebbed and flowed, it was necessary relief for a group whose shooting has run hot-and-cold in the early part of the season.
“In the first half, I thought we did a really good job looking to push on the break, get the ball down the floor,” Ferguson said. “We probably were a little bit more disciplined on offense in terms of trying to run through our offensive sets, but when it broke down, we took what the defense gave us.”
Johnathan Gladden led the way for Thomasville with 22 points. Luckey had 18, and McCoy chipped in 16. For Walkertown’s Wilkerson, the team’s leading scorer was below his season average with 14 points, and on this night, it was Jaden Tyson who had their best offensive output with 17.
Shaymiah Bailey had a game-high 28 points for the Walkertown girls. She and her teammate, Journie Barr, helped the Wolfpack improve to 5-1 on the season. Barr had 15 points.
Laila Johnson led Thomasville (0-2) with 10.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
