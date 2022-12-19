TYRO — A second-half surge by West Davidson provided an immense challenge for Thomasville basketball on Friday, but the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed with a hard-fought 66-58 win at Crim Court.

The Green Dragons have for years fallen shy in their bid to upset their conference rivals, but last week’s outing was one of the strongest attempts in recent years. West’s effort to snap the Bulldogs’ 13-game series win streak dating back to the 2015-16 season came to a close courtesy of the visitors’ 12-4 run to end the game.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos