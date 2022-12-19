TYRO — A second-half surge by West Davidson provided an immense challenge for Thomasville basketball on Friday, but the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed with a hard-fought 66-58 win at Crim Court.
The Green Dragons have for years fallen shy in their bid to upset their conference rivals, but last week’s outing was one of the strongest attempts in recent years. West’s effort to snap the Bulldogs’ 13-game series win streak dating back to the 2015-16 season came to a close courtesy of the visitors’ 12-4 run to end the game.
Playing in its third game of the week, Thomasville (4-2, 2-0 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) bookended a loss to Central Davidson with wins over Ledford and West.
“I think we saw the effects a little bit Wednesday [in the loss to Central], but I’m going to be honest with you: I think that we use that as a crutch sometimes,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said. “With that said, these were not three easy games. These were three very good coaches to go up against.
“I wish we would have gone three-for-three, but two-for-three, we’ll take it.”
Trailing throughout the first three quarters, West Davidson finally drew even with the Bulldogs at 51-51 with 7:18 left in the game. The teams then exchanged the lead over the next three minutes of the contest before Thomasville gained control at the 3:43 mark, pulling ahead 56-54, and did not surrender the advantage.
Colson Priddy led all scorers with 22 points Friday, combining with teammate Andrew Crews — who added 18 — to give Thomasville fits on the defensive end of the court.
“They all buy into the game plan and they do it really well; they’re unselfish,” Ferguson said. “They were able to expose us in a lot of ways defensively. I’m looking forward to watching this film to see where we were having [difficulties].”
Jaylen Henry and Johnathan Gladden both had 16 points for Thomasville, which appears to be finding its footing in a tough stretch heading into the holiday. Ferguson offered after the game Friday that she hopes the best stretch of games lies ahead for this year’s squad, much the way the 2021-22 gelled down the stretch en route to a fourth-round playoff run.
The comparison ends there, though, for the Bulldogs’ coach, as she reiterates to her players that success from the program’s past is not necessarily indicative of its future.
“This is not last year’s team,” Ferguson said. “We talk about it all the time. I know we only graduated two guys, but we’ve been through a lot since then. We’re trying to find our identity, and I hope we’re settling into a defense-[first] mentality.”
In the girls’ game, West netted a 62-11 victory. Mi’Destiny Allen scored all 11 of Thomasville’s points, while Allie Brown had a game-high 14 for the Dragons. Ella Barbee and Wyatt Capel added 10 each for West.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
