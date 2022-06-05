THOMASVILLE — In the wake of tragedies nationwide, board members who make up Thomasville Board of Education are continuing their attempts to add security measures at the city’s elementary, middle and high schools.
One issue in particular came up during the most recent regular meeting of Thomasville school board last week. School staff members presented the idea of making changes to entry points at Thomasville High School.
“Many of you remember Mr. Turner. Mr. Turner used to carry about 600 keys with him,” TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry said. “I think Mr. Trepal carries about 600 keys now. We’re working through better and more secure ways to get building access.”
Elizabeth Irizarry de Toro, a school board member, suggested that perhaps retired parents who were once law enforcement officers or military could volunteer to provide additional security and suggestions for improvements at the school. The suggestion did not lead to formal action, but the TCS legal team, staff and board members were preparing Thursday to discuss additional measures in closed session regarding what the state permits North Carolina educational facilities to do.
TCS held two additional special-called meetings recently in closed session, but no formal announcement was made regarding any security or personnel decisions.
