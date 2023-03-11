THOMASVILLE — Financial incentives have become as commonplace in local school districts as they have in other industries within the private sector.
As the education system struggles to retain talented employees on campuses across the Triad, Thomasville City Schools recently approved its renewed attempts to reward educators who maintain specific licensure and meet employment targets. For new employees, installments will be paid in September 2023 and in January 2024.
All new classroom teachers with a current continuing license will receive $1,500. For part-time employees, the incentive is $500. An additional $1,000 signing bonus is available for exceptional children’s teachers, secondary math teachers and secondary science teachers.
Signing bonuses are also offered for experienced teachers joining TCS from a North Carolina district with a demonstrated pattern of strong performance, with $1,000 for the previous two years with composite data exceeding growth.
For returning employees, installments in September and January will present all returning full-timers with the opportunity to earn $1,000 and $500 for returning part-time employees. A total of $75 is available for returning employees who maintain perfect attendance.
Finally, $2,500 will be awarded in December to those who exceed growth during the current school year. Employees also receive a 40-% discount on Thomasville YMCA corporate memberships.
In neighboring Randolph County, the superintendent recently presented a $430,000 supplement package proposal that would be a shot in the arm for support workers throughout the system. Its attempts to reinvigorate interest in employment within the district would include a 1.5-% increase for clerical workers, general office assistants, treasurers data managers, administrative assistants, all central service clerical warehouse staff, delivery staff, custodians, maintenance staff, bus drivers, bus monitors, mechanics and all garage workers, teacher assistants, day care staff, school nutrition workers, crisis intervention workers, distance learner staff, ISS coordinators, intervention assistants, occupational assistants, occupational therapists, student advocates and technology technicians.
