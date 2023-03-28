THOMASVILLE — School board members and staff are taking a closer look at how to improve language proficiency among students in Thomasville City Schools as a part of a larger strategic planning process.
TCS Superintendent Chris Kennedy discussed at a recent workshop the possibility of introducing a program sometime this decade that would align the schools’ curriculum with other institutions that boast more robust language offerings.
“We need our students to be successful in a diverse workforce, in a diverse community, both local and worldwide,” Kennedy said. “One of the things that I envision us doing between now and 2030 is looking at dual-language and immersion programs. We need to leverage that which we already have in our district and develop our learners who can be more marketable and more successful.”
According to the U.S. News & World Report, the student body served by Thomasville City Schools is 37.1% Black, 34.9% Hispanic/Latino, 18.8% white, 0.8% Asian or Asian/Pacific Islander, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native and 0.1% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander. In addition, 8.2% of students are of two or more races.
Kennedy contends that an already-diverse student population is in prime position to implement additional lingual programming. In fact, the superintendent referenced student participation in the state’s Global Languages Endorsement, considered a seal of bilingual proficiency for high school graduates.
One of five high school diploma endorsements available to North Carolina graduates, the GLE, has been available since 2015. The purpose is to provide a way for students to show their multiliteracy in English and at least one other world language. Currently, Thomasville has multiple students working toward that endorsement.
“We’ve already begun,” Kennedy said. “We already have about a half-dozen students that we’re anticipating this year may be our first students that can earn this diploma endorsement, which in turn shows a competency in biliteracy. They can then leverage this into the workforce, into college situations.”
Kennedy said that a recent Thomasville graduate has returned to the high school to work toward improving its bilingual education. If the superintendent can help it, he intends to make the situation a more permanent arrangement.
“We’re encouraging him strongly that when he finishes college to come back and teach for us,” Kennedy said. “So all of these things become self perpetuating.”
