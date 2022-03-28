THOMASVILLE
Many recall Thomasville for its place in history as a former furniture capital of the world.
Some reminisce on more recent accolades, such as the state championships that helped write one of the latter chapters of the city’s golden sports era. Others, meanwhile, might have recollections of its famous orphanage.
Mills Home has been a staple of the community for more than 100 years. John Mills founded the institution in 1885, and several stories have emerged across those decades of individuals who left Mills Home to make exceptional contributions.
One of those stories took a young man from Baptist Childrens Home Road all the way to the World Series, where he helped hang one of the New York Yankees’ 27 banners while playing with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Johnny Allen pitched for nearly a decade during the Depression era, first helping lead the Yankees to the 1932 World Series, where the Yankees swept the Cubs, 4-0.
Allen then turned in arguably his best professional season with the Cleveland Indians in 1937. The right-handed hurler went 15-1 with a 2.55 ERA through 173 innings that season, finishing 13th in the MVP voting. Having also recorded a 20-win season in his first year with Cleveland and a 26.4 career WAR (wins above replacement), Allen’s was statistically the most consequential major-league career of any baseball player to call Thomasville home.
It was Allen’s origin story, however, that made his experience unique.
“He was an outstanding player from the time he was 12 years old at Mills Home, but when he comes out of Mills Home, he ends up working as a bellhop in Sanford, North Carolina,” said Tommy Bryant, city sports historian. “There’s somebody down there [who] a New York Yankees baseball scout was going to scout. There were some visitors who needed escorting up to this guy’s room, so Johnny Allen takes them up there. When he’s up there, he introduces himself, tells them, ‘Hey, I can pitch.’ He says OK, we’ll just see if you can. The rest is history. He ended up playing with Babe Ruth.”
A native of Lenoir, North Carolina, Allen was born Sept. 30, 1904. The son of a police chief lost his father to appendicitis soon thereafter. Unable to care for Johnny and his three siblings, his mother sent all four of them to live in the Thomasville Baptist Orphanage.
Having learned to play baseball in Thomasville, Allen never shook the desire to play competitively, even after he relocated to Sanford, where he worked at a hotel. The Yankee scout he met while working there, Paul Krichell, signed Allen to a minor-league contract after his impromptu tryout. Krichell was also the scout responsible for landing Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri, two Hall of Fame talents who were among his many finds as a scout.
From the Piedmont League — where he played on fields in High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem as a member of the Raleigh Capitals — all the way through the ranks of five minor leagues, Allen’s path to the bigs was a winding one. Once there, he was able to take advantage of the support provided by an unprecedented six Hall of Famers in the batting order of that Yankees team.
It was that same lineup that picked Allen up in Game 4 of the 1932 World Series, for which he took the mound as starter. Though he recorded just two outs that afternoon, the Yankees came back to win that game, completing a sweep of the Cubs.
His fiery persona — and fastball — earned him a reputation as being one of the hardest-throwing, temperamental hurlers in the game. Run-ins with teammates, competitors, managers and umpires were all reportedly part of his legacy, but so were the 142 wins he recorded as a big-league pitcher.
Likely soon to be inducted posthumously into the newly-formed Thomasville sports hall of fame, Allen is one of the many athletes who could be grandfathered into the inaugural class as an unlimited number will be inducted from 1965 and prior. Thomasville’s hall of fame committee will continue to accept nominations until May 1 for the first HOF class.
The HOF committee will review the nomination forms, examine qualifications, vote for who will make the hall of fame and announce inductees at a football game in the fall.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
