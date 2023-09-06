THOMASVILLE — Relying on its usual strengths, an overpowering defense and running game, Thomasville pounded High Point Andrews 25-6 in nonconference football action Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
The Bulldogs (2-1) rolled up 352 yards rushing as three backs gained 90 yards or more. Meanwhile, their defense held Correy McManus to zero yards rushing and the entire Andrews ground attack to negative yards as the Red Raiders’ offense eventually depended on what quarterback Devin Hackstall could produce either running or throwing.
Kevin Robinson led the Bulldogs with 121 yards and rushed for one touchdown. Junior quarterback Keyshawn Carpenter gained 101 yards with a touchdown on the ground and completed three early passes for 55 yards and a score. Reserve quarterback Ja’hon Robinson, called upon after Carpenter came up limping after a 78-yard run to the Bulldogs endzone that was negated by a holding call, rushed for 90 yards and a score. Ricky Carson, who filled the running back spot after Carpenter went to the bench early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit to the shoulder, added 40 yards.
Hackstall, who had little time to throw for most of the night, did complete 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Both teams lost two fumbles.
Thomasville got on the board with 4:19 left in the second quarter when Carpenter passed on second-and 8 from the Andrews 44. The ball was tipped by one Bulldog receiver and a Red Raider defensive back then landed in the hands of Antonio Gladney, who took it in for a touchdown from about 20 yards out.
Thomasville was inconsistent on the ground until it solved the riddle of the Andrews defense during a drive in the middle of the second quarter. Carpenter provided a spark when he gained 18 yards to the Bulldogs 49 with the help of a crushing block by Kevin Robinson. After Thomasville reached the Andrews 39, Kevin Robinson ran through a big hole for 22 yards to the 17 and covered the remaining yards on the play after that.
Hackstall tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Corey Pate on Andrews next possession, cutting the lead to 12-6 with 2:38 left in the first half. That gave Thomasville plenty of time to drive down the field from its own 20 on the running of Kevin Robinson and Carpenter. With less than a minute left in the second quarter on third-and-1 from the Andrews 17, Carpenter kept the ball and carried it close to the goal line where it came loose. Andrews recovered in the endzone and the Red Raiders were awarded the ball on a touchback when officials ruled Carpenter fumbled before crossing the goal line.
Thomasville punted after its first possession of the second half but drove 52 yards for a touchdown on its second as Carpenter went the final 28 after keeping the ball on a delayed option play.
Andrews reached the Thomasville 25 on its best drive of the second half before Hackstall fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered at their 22. Carpenter took the ball and went 78 yards on the apparent touchdown run negated a holding penalty near the line of scrimmage.
Ja-hon Robinson ran the offense after that and he and Carson gained steady chucks of yards running the ball as Thomaville went 88 yards, the last seven on Ja-hon Robinson’s touchdown run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.