THONWS-09-06-23 T'VILLE FOOTBALL.jpg

Thomasville’s Kevin Robinson carries the ball as Andrews’ Greg Reid dives to tackle during Friday’s game at Cushwa Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | PMG

THOMASVILLE — Relying on its usual strengths, an overpowering defense and running game, Thomasville pounded High Point Andrews 25-6 in nonconference football action Friday at Cushwa Stadium.

The Bulldogs (2-1) rolled up 352 yards rushing as three backs gained 90 yards or more. Meanwhile, their defense held Correy McManus to zero yards rushing and the entire Andrews ground attack to negative yards as the Red Raiders’ offense eventually depended on what quarterback Devin Hackstall could produce either running or throwing.