THOMASVILLE — One win closer to the team’s ultimate goal, Thomasville boys basketball took full advantage of playing at home on Tuesday.
The No. 5 seed in the NCHSAA 2-A Western Region picked up a 77-55 victory over Piedmont Community Charter School. Malachi Knight led the way with 17 points and Bryce McCoy had 16 for the Bulldogs in the program’s 23rd win of the season, the most since 2017.
After briefly falling behind early, the Bulldogs (23-5) assumed control of the contest and led 36-19 at the half.
“Once we kind of settled in, we realized there was a lot of up-front pressure, but you’d be able to get to the rack if you didn’t turn it over,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “I thought we did a good job of attacking. We trusted the game plan.”
Thomasville has played through maladies this season, and Tuesday’s contest was no different. Starting forward Jaylen Henry came down with a stomach bug and was a game-time decision. After giving it a go in the game’s first minute, Henry returned to the bench and the Bulldogs were able to overcome the setback rather easily thanks to enhanced efforts from Dameyon Gathings, Jalen Thomas and Gary Pemberton.
“We threw him out there in the beginning, didn’t like the look that we saw, so we relied upon others,” Ferguson said. “Jalen Thomas had a great game for us, Gary Pemberton gave us huge minutes tonight and Jalen Powers got out there and gave us some good stuff. If you would look at our lineup and say Jaylen Henry’s not going to play, and you’re going to have Janhri Luckey in foul trouble and sitting for a lot of the first half, that’s going to be a tough game. The other kids really stepped up.”
Victor Plesmoses paced Piedmont with 16 points, and Xavier Wilcher added 15 for the Patriots.
Thomasville advanced to Thursday’s second-round matchup with North Stokes at Brown Finch Gymnasium.
“It’s going to be a fight,” said. “But at this point, all the teams that you don’t have to fight are at home now. We’ve just got to get ready for the next one.”
Two area teams remained midweek in the NCHSAA playoffs, as Ledford prepared to take on Oak Grove. For results from the Bulldogs’ tussle with the Vikings and any ensuing playoff matchups involving the Bulldogs and Panthers, check back in Wednesday’s edition of the TIMES.
