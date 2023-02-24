THOMASVILLE — One win closer to the team’s ultimate goal, Thomasville boys basketball took full advantage of playing at home on Tuesday.

The No. 5 seed in the NCHSAA 2-A Western Region picked up a 77-55 victory over Piedmont Community Charter School. Malachi Knight led the way with 17 points and Bryce McCoy had 16 for the Bulldogs in the program’s 23rd win of the season, the most since 2017.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos