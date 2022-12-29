CLIMAX — Holiday tournaments almost always bring about a contrast in styles. For Thomasville basketball, that was abundantly clear from the outset in the first round of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic.
Southwestern Randolph provided a plodding pace to counter the Bulldogs’ track speed. The result was ultimately a 58-38 victory for Thomasville, one that was earned differently than most games the team will play this year.
“I think we need to do a better job of taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said. “The first game after the break, we need to kind of piece together a whole game of how we like to play.”
The second game of the tournament provided similar challenges, as the Cougars’ neighbors from Denton pushed Thomasville to the brink before Bryce McCoy sank a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead. The team wouldn’t surrender that lead, defeating South Davidson 71-66 to clinch a spot in the championship game.
“He’s a kid that’s going to make big plays for us when it comes down to it,” Ferguson said of McCoy. “I think he came up with some big steals, some big buckets. Johnathan Gladden was a really good presence in there for us tonight and showed some senior leadership in playing with foul trouble. He picked up three in the first half, and he was able to play with three. We kept him in there, and he did a really good job.”
McCoy led Thomasville with 19 points, 10 assists and four steals. Janhri Luckey scored 18 and dished out six assists, and Gladden finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The team shot 51.8% from the floor and held the Wildcats to under 40% shooting.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 2-0 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) were next scheduled to play Asheboro on Thursday in the Christmas Classic final as the Blue Comets defeated Providence Grove 80-62 in the semifinals. For complete coverage of the Asheboro-Thomasville championship game, which was a rematch of a regular-season contest played a week prior, check back in the Wednesday edition of the TIMES.
Ferguson said to continue their winning ways and take the next step as a program, unselfishness and diversifying the offense could be the Bulldogs’ key. “I think getting different looks within the flow of the offense [is the next step in development],” Ferguson said. “Good ball movement coming from inside-outside, really good passes, setting other guys up — when we look at the statline, we want to see more than 10 assists every single game. If we didn’t do that, we didn’t play Thomasville basketball. We want to hit from outside, but we don’t want to rely on the outside shot.”
Other final scores from Round 1
• Trinity 43, West Davidson 31
• South Davidson 51, Asheboro 48
• Southwestern Randolph 66, Thomasville 9
• Lexington 58, Uwharrie Charter 28
• North Davidson 59, Providence Grove 49
• Ledford 62, East Davidson 25
• Trinity 75, Randleman 37
• South Davidson 55, Randleman 50
• Thomasville 58, Southwestern Randolph 38
• Uwharrie Charter 69, Lexington 67
• Ledford 54, East Davidson 27.
