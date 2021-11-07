THOMASVILLE — South Stokes will visit Cushwa Stadium on Friday for a second-round 1-A state playoff game with Thomasville football after the Bulldogs earned a 62-0 win over Highland Tech last Friday.
Bulldogs coach Kevin Gillespie admonished his group after the blowout win, suggesting the team’s performance in the first week of the postseason might not be good enough to get by another opponent. Despite routing a winless Rams team last week, Gillespie expressed a desire to fix several issues, mostly on defense, before his team next takes the field.
“We’ve been preaching it, but we’re to the point we’re going to start firing people and getting guys who want [to play],” Gillespie said of his players. “We’ve got to decide if we’re going to keep playing, because we’re going to run into somebody [more physical]. We can preach, do drills and work on our physicality, but it’s tough this time of year because we’re banged up.
“They’ve just got to decide.”
The visiting Rams offered little resistance for a high-octane Thomasville offense. Despite missing a key piece in the run game, the Bulldogs (8-2) rode a combination of Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson to the victory.
Once again, Thomasville scored touchdowns in all three phases. Smith complemented two rushing scores with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown. Lymeake Washington had a punt return for a score and caught a touchdown pass, while Elliot Graham and Janhri Luckey both had touchdown receptions. Robinson added a touchdown run late.
The Bulldogs hope to be 100% healthy for Friday’s game as they take on South Stokes. Leading rusher Jabrii Carolina, nursing a knee injury, was unable to play Friday against Highland Tech. Gillespie said his running back was probably at about 60% of full strength. He reportedly came out and tested the knee, but was limited beyond what the team was comfortable with in order for him to give it a go.
Moving ahead in the postseason, the team will need all its weapons for upcoming matchups. Thomasville waltzed through the first round, but its coach contends it is difficult to assess his squad’s performance when the teams were so unevenly matched.
“It’s hard to tell,” Gillespie said. “We scored almost every time we touched the ball. They did play hard [in the running game]. At times, I just didn’t think our defense played very hard.”
