THOMASVILLE — An amendment to a city ordinance in Thomasville will now prohibit the open-air sale of domestic animals within city limits.

After hearing complaints from residents on the spread of parvo among cats and dogs that were sold at the 11 Acre Flea Market, the Thomasville City Council voted unanimously at its regular May meeting to ban such sale or trade. The ordinance does, however, permit transactions involving livestock, including but not limited to horses, cows, goats, sheep, rabbits and chickens.

