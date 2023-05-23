THOMASVILLE — An amendment to a city ordinance in Thomasville will now prohibit the open-air sale of domestic animals within city limits.
After hearing complaints from residents on the spread of parvo among cats and dogs that were sold at the 11 Acre Flea Market, the Thomasville City Council voted unanimously at its regular May meeting to ban such sale or trade. The ordinance does, however, permit transactions involving livestock, including but not limited to horses, cows, goats, sheep, rabbits and chickens.
City Manager Michael Brandt said earlier this month that the city considered statements from residents in favor of banning the sale of live animals at the flea market, as well as those from others who oppose the ban. After initially considering wholesale changes that would ban the sale of live animals altogether, the city decided to take a more targeted approach that prohibits selling pets for profit.
At Thomasville’s May Public Safety Committee meeting, city staff was instructed to revise what would have impacted several farmers who spoke against a change in ordinance that would prevent them from selling livestock at the flea market.
“What the council instructed staff to do is to revise the proposed ordinance that was going to prohibit the sale of all animals,” Brandt said. “We modified it so that it would only prohibit the sale of domestic animals, basically cats and dogs.”
The actions followed the regular April meeting of the City Council when members of the community were on hand to voice their concerns about what they call a “puppy mill.” James Edwards spoke on behalf of nearly a dozen residents who were on hand at the meeting in April to protest the sale of dogs at the flea market on Julian Avenue. Meanwhile, other residents like local farmer Raja Mujtaba, said the ban of all sales involving animals would have represented a significant hardship for many in the community.
Also during the May meeting, Brandt presented the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget, and the council called for a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 5 to receive public input on the budget. No property tax increase is proposed, but a $10 increase in annual vehicle tax would provide additional funding for road maintenance.
The proposed $49.5 million budget ensures the city’s property tax will remain at 62 cents per $100 valuation.
“The budget provides the resources necessary to maintain and even expand some of the service levels the citizens have come to expect,” Brandt said. “I look forward to working with the council and staff as we serve the community.”
Agencies receiving funding from the city include PACE ($33,000), Thomasville Beautification Commission ($45,000), Davidson County Economic Development Commission ($50,000) and Martin Luther King Social Action Committee ($1,000).
The public hearing scheduled for June 5 to discuss the budget will be held at the new Thomasville Aquatic and Community Center at 20 Stadium Drive.
