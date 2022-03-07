THOMASVILLE — Busloads of representatives of Thomasville High School are now emblematic of how far interest in the school’s athletics program has come in the last decade.
The last time a state championship was celebrated in Thomasville was 2008. One would have to go back to the year prior for its last basketball title. But during the 2021-22 season, playoff trips to the mountains — in both football and basketball, during the third and fourth rounds, respectively — showcased what those closest to the program already knew.
Thomasville sports are back.
It wasn’t just groups of basketball players and cheerleaders that made the hike to Mitchell and Hayesville. Dozens of administrators, teachers, students and fans were on hand to cheer on a bunch of teenagers pursuing the highest level of success in their sports.
Two of those individuals, in particular, placed their mark on a program that historically has established a rather lofty standard of excellence. Jabrii Carolina and Lymeake Washington, staples on both teams, will graduate this year, but not before helping to recreate the excitement that once pervaded the community.
“Those are two guys that have been so good for Thomasville High School in their careers, in football and basketball,” Bulldogs’ hoops coach Ann Ferguson said. “From the very beginning, they really bought into the idea of how we were trying to play basketball this year, and they laid the foundation of a really good culture.
“We started to see what it looks like when we start to reach our potential in basketball, so any future success will be predicated on the foundation that those guys helped lay this year.”
Several were on hand to witness it — first as the football squad visited 1-A state runner-up Mitchell, then in support of the players in their run through the 1-A West Region of the state playoffs. There would be no coronation yet, for either, but that word culture once again carries significantly positive connotations locally.
It creates momentum for a group led by the next group of soon-to-be rising seniors who will carry the torch. Players like C.J. Dickerson, Janhri Luckey and Shamon Smith will likely only see their roles grow as they return to campus next school year from the short summer break they will soon enjoy.
A phrase often repeated in college athletic circles, “pressure is privilege” could well apply to this group, but Ferguson is already trying to mitigate any would-be undue burdens. She simply wishes to see her group enjoy being teenagers who continue to fulfill their immense potential.
“These young men are going to go on to be dads, and they’re going to have jobs. They’re going to be a part of this community, so we want to do a really good job in setting them up for future success after their basketball careers are over,” Ferguson said at the time she became the boys basketball coach. “It’s a heck of an opportunity.”
As with any momentous opportunity, the Bulldogs’ quest to expand their success won’t come without obstacles. Thomasville can look to its last state championship basketball appearance for a prevailing factor in the ability to hang banners as a traditional public high school in North Carolina.
In 2008, Winston-Salem Prep ended Thomasville’s run of five state basketball championships in the span of a decade. It was a changing of the guard in a way, as the state has seen charter and magnet schools dominate the 1-A ranks in the 14 years since.
Until Saturday, the last traditional public school to represent the 1-A West in the state title game was Thomasville’s conference rival North Rowan in 2011, a streak the Yellow Jackets of Hayesville broke this season by beating Prep over the weekend. With that win, the Yellow Jackets clinched a berth in their first state title game since winning the 2004, when the school ended Thomasville’s bid to repeat as 1-A champs in the West Regional Final.
Hayesville graduates the nucleus of its run this year, so however its special season ends Saturday in Chapel Hill, the Yellow Jackets are unlikely to be one of Thomasville’s greatest challenges next season. It will, however, be a tall task to once again break the stranglehold these prep schools have on the final rounds of the state tournament.
Regardless of what happens in the future, it is evident that the Bulldogs’ place among elite 1-A programs in the state is no longer a thing of the past.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
