HIGH POINT — Thomasville did what it does best Friday night against T.W. Andrews at Simeon Stadium.
The Bulldogs ran effectively, kept the Red Raiders offense penned and rolled to a 38-2 nonconference victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Thomasville did what it does best Friday night against T.W. Andrews at Simeon Stadium.
The Bulldogs ran effectively, kept the Red Raiders offense penned and rolled to a 38-2 nonconference victory.
Thomasville (2-0) picked up 270 yards on the ground. Senior quarterback Janhri Luckey led the Thomasville attack with 137 yards and three scores. Shamon Smith bulled for 101 yards, while Kevin Robinson added 44 as each scored a touchdown, and Keshawn Carpenter returned the kickoff at the start of the second for a score.
Thomasville, which was hurt by negative yardage plays that kept it from gaininan offensive traction in the first half, finished with 68 on the ground and 27 in the air.
The Bulldogs took advantage of good field position in the first half. They got the ball for the first time at the Andrews 44, when a fake punt failed, and scored in six running plays, with Luckey pushing over from the 1.
Thomasville went just 39 yards for its second score after a Andrews personal foul on a punt return. The Bulldogs scored six plays later when Smith broke through the defense on a 22-yard run with 4:34 left in the second quarter.
Andrews gave Thomasville another golden opportunity when a bad snap of a punt resulted in a turnover on downs at the Red Raider 28. The Bulldogs reached the 3 and Robinson scored a sweep, but the play was nullified by a holding call and Luckey threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.
On the kickoff that opened the second half, Carpenter took the ball at his 35, shot through a hole that opened and went untouched to the end zone. Jonathon Rodriguez made the point after, upping the lead to 19-0.
Andrews then put together its best drive of the game, moving from its 38 until turning the ball over on downs by virtue of an incomplete pass at its 20.
A 35-yard run by Luckey and a 29-yard pass by Luckey set up the Bulldogs fourth touchdown when Luckey went up the middle from the 5. Luckey picked up a bad snap and scrambled 46 yards for Thomasville’s next touchdown with 7:47 to play, increasing the margin to 31-0. Andrews committed a turnover on the second play of its next possession. Thomasville returned the ball to the Andrews 13 and Robinson scored from the 4 for a 38-0 cushion with 5:32 left.
Andrews avoided the shutout by tackling a ball carrier for a safety with 3:15 left.
The Red Raiders play host to Parkland on Friday while Thomasville travels to Forbush.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.