THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville packaging manufacturer plans to create 37 new jobs in a $15 million expansion, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week.
Imaflex USA Inc., plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot addition at its 1201 Unity St. plant over the next two years to accommodate the growth of its packaging solutions business for the consumer and industrial markets.
The Thomasville location is the U.S. operation for Imaflex Inc., a Canadian company that develops and manufactures plastic films and bags.
The company has been in Thomasville since 2006.
“We’ve seen a substantial scaling of the business since then, resulting in the need for additional space and equipment,” Joe Abbandonato, president and CEO of Imaflex, said in a news release. “This (expansion) accommodates our needs, thus ensuring our long-term growth and competitiveness. In turn, it will benefit our current employees, while also creating new job opportunities in North Carolina.”
The expansion will allow the company to upgrade its extrusion operations and increase film making capacity in its current facility, while constructing a new building to consolidate printing and distribution operations, according to Cooper’s office.
The Thomasville plant currently has 90 employees.
The new positions will include extrusion, converting, printing, maintenance and management personnel.
A $75,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund has been authorized to assist the company with the expansion. Thomasville and Davidson County incentives are also involved.
