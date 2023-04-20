THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville joined a growing list of those opposing the proposed takeover of the Davidson County Board of Health by the county commissioners.
The Thomasville City Council voted in favor of a resolution in support of maintaining the current organizational structure of the health board. Councilwoman Payton Williams introduced the resolution.
“I feel like I have a responsibility as a member of the council to use my voice to speak when I think that something is going to negatively affect our city,” Williams said. “That’s happening right now with the board of health and the health department.
In March, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to set a public hearing on taking control of the board of health. The hearing will be at 6 p.m. on April 24 on the fourth floor of the Davidson County Government Building at 913 Greensboro St., Lexington, to receive public input.
Currently, the 12-member Davidson County Board of Health is an autonomous entity that does not need approval to implement public health policies and practices.
The proposal, brought before the board by Commissioner James Shores, would render the board of health an advisory board, which means any health board decisions or policies that affect the public would need approval from the commissioners to take effect. That would make the health board similar in nature to departments such as the Davidson County Planning and Zoning Board.
Williams said that the current health board — made up of doctors, nurses, a veterinarian, an optometrist, an engineer and at-large members, as well as a county commissioner — does not necessitate a change of this nature.
“If this structure were to be changed, all decisions made in the public health department would go through the county commissioners,” Williams said. “I have a lot of respect for those folks, because I know how hard it is to sit in an elected seat, but I just think that decisions for health in our county should remain in the hands of professionals who have made that their life’s work.”
A collection of current and former health workers, as well as other concerned residents, have gathered at multiple meetings of both the board of commissioners and the board of health to oppose the takeover. Several residents have questioned the motives of commissioners for proposing such a change.
Out of the 100 counties in North Carolina, 29 have placed their boards of health under the control of county commissioners.
Councilwoman Wendy Sellars stated her support for the current board of health.
“Davidson County Board of Health has done an amazing job, especially with all of the issues that we had during the pandemic,” Sellars said. “The board of health kept us abreast of everything that was going on. They provided vaccines, boosters, just everything our county needed to be as healthy as possible, and I appreciate their work.”
Multiple commissioners have said multiple times that they maintain there is not unity between the commissioners and the health board.
They have also suggested that the health board and the health director do not have to answer persistent questions regarding public health, whereas commissioners answer what one says are multiple questions that come in “every day.”
Sellars said the health board functions well as it is currently instituted and does not wish to see a political entity control public health oversight.
“I definitely would like to keep those decisions in the hands of people who have made health their life’s work,” Sellars said. “I know I couldn’t sit on that board and advise anybody, because that’s not what I do. We put those decisions in the hands of people who know what they’re doing. They’ve been educated, they’ve been in that field for years.”
