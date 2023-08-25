THOMASVILLE — A unanimous vote to approve a strategic plan for the city of Thomasville outlined the priorities of a relatively new City Council.
With four new members of the council joining the local governing board in the last two years, this year’s deliberations have yielded a plan for Thomasville’s planned growth. The plan, presented by Assistant City Manager Eddie Bowling, passed by virtue of a 6-0 vote.
“It involves stepping back from our day-to-day operation and asking where our city is headed and where our priorities should be,” Bowling said. “Our mission is to provide quality service and meet the needs of the community.”
Among the priorities featured in the strategic plan, sustainable growth and development was the first to be underlined. Bowling said Thomasville seeks responsible development that meets the needs of the community while protecting its natural environment.
Additionally, infrastructure renewal, economic development, community safety and well-being, environmental stewardship, effective governance and leadership rounded out the priorities. The city wishes to encourage growth and diversification by attracting businesses and industry, promoting the health of all city residents, protecting and enhancing its natural environment, reducing its carbon footprint, collaborating and fostering cultural innovation.
Councilman Hunter Thrift applauded the efforts of Bowling and the manager’s office to bring together elements of the plan.
“I know this is something that the council has wanted to see for quite awhile,” Thrift said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction. I think it clearly lays out what the council and our community need.”
A discussion on the city’s strategic plan in February at the City Council’s annual retreat marked a continuation of tentative planning the year prior. Led by Bowling, the conversation prompted city leaders to explain portions of their visions pertaining to the city’s future and managing its growth.
City Manager Michael Brandt initially presented the possibility of creating a citywide strategic plan in 2021. He posed questions of what council members would want to accomplish and how to implement the plan.
In the process of doing so, he mentioned the changing landscape of local politics that came with a switch to four-year terms for council members in 2021. In 2018, the council elected to change the city charter by virtue of a unanimous vote from its members to amend Section 304 of the charter. Since the 2021 election cycle, the amendment has created four-year staggered terms for council members and the mayor.
The council discussed setting money aside for the new council to develop and implement a strategic plan, but former council member Scott Styers then cautioned Brandt and his fellow council members in 2021 that doing so could have unintended consequences of charting the course for a new council before the members took office.
Brandt said at the time that he was ready to get started as city manager, beginning his tenure with action in the first year. He became city manager as part of a transition that included the retirement of 15 city employees, including former manager Kelly Craver. Now two years into his tenure, Brandt, with the help of Bowling, is seeing that plan fall into place.
