THOMASVILLE — The first week of Mike McGuckin’s tenure as Thomasville baseball coach yielded its first positive return on the ledger Wednesday, as the Bulldogs claimed a 7-3 victory over Smith High School.

Wednesday’s outing at Finch Field was an exhibition of what the young squad is capable of achieving this season. Freshman Travail Barnes pitched a complete game for the home team and went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBIs at the plate.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos