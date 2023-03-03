THOMASVILLE — The first week of Mike McGuckin’s tenure as Thomasville baseball coach yielded its first positive return on the ledger Wednesday, as the Bulldogs claimed a 7-3 victory over Smith High School.
Wednesday’s outing at Finch Field was an exhibition of what the young squad is capable of achieving this season. Freshman Travail Barnes pitched a complete game for the home team and went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBIs at the plate.
“This was a great team effort,” McGuckin said. “Everyone hit the ball, and we executed everything we’ve been working on in practice. It all came together today.”
The scoring began early for Thomasville, which benefited from a Barnes double in the first inning that got things started. Owen Callicutt then reached on a walk and the pair completed a double steal before both came around to score.
Again in the third, activity on the basepaths created problems for the Eagles. Matthew Bankhead reached and stole second for the Bulldogs, and Owen Callicutt, who was on third base at the time, came home safely on the throw. Three batters later, Bankhead came around to score on a wild pitch. Charles Norman also scored on a wild pitch in the inning, making the score 5-0 Bulldogs.
Barnes drove in two more runs in the inning, staking Thomasville to a 7-0 lead headed into the fourth. On the mound, he pitched six scoreless innings for Thomasville before surrendering three runs — one earned — in the seventh. His final line across seven innings featured 12 strikeouts, and the freshman scattered just two hits.
“Everything fell right into place when we needed it to; everyone was where they were supposed to be,” McGuckin said. “We just played great Thomasville baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.