THOMASVILLE — Two raucous celebrations followed a pair of enormous playoff victories last week for Thomasville boys basketball.
Less than 48 hours after Janhri Luckey swished a tie-breaking, straightaway 3 from about 40 feet as time ran out on their second-round playoff game, the Bulldogs staged a second heart-stopping finish in as many days. Thomasville defeated Swain County 69-66 in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs Thursday in Brown Finch Gymnasium, then on Saturday edged South Stokes, 47-43, to advance to the regional semifinals.
“It felt like we really had to play our best game to walk away with a win today,” Thomasville head coach Ann Ferguson said about playing in a low-scoring affair. “What prepared us for that game tonight was our conference. … We’ve got some really good coaches [in the league], and so we weren’t able to get out and run every conference game. Every loss we had this season prepared us for something different, and I think what you saw today was our work and improvement in areas that we really needed to work on.”
Jabrii Carolina and Lymeake Washington, both senior leaders on the 22-win Bulldog squad, came up with the game’s two biggest plays when the home team needed them. Carolina took the ball to the hoop and converted a tough runner to put the team up two with 10.2 seconds to play. The Bulldogs took a quick foul, and Washington then stole the ensuing inbounds pass.
The Sauras (23-5) were forced to foul him, and the senior coolly knocked down a couple of free throws to put it on ice.
“How awesome that our two seniors made huge plays [at the end],” Ferguson said. “Carolina with the drive, and then you’ve got Lymeake with a huge steal and making the throws — this is a team that wants to keep playing.”
Two days earlier, fans stormed the court after late-game theatrics. Luckey received the ball after an inbounds pass near midcourt with 4.5 seconds left, dribbled to the center of the floor just inside of the halfcourt line and let the shot fly. Luckey said he was confident the ball was on the mark short after it left his hand.
“I was looking at the clock,” Luckey said. “Whatever shot I had, I was going to take it. That was the shot.”
The junior said that he has made shots from that distance but not in a game-winning situation. After the buzzer sounded, he was mobbed by teammates and fans who poured onto the court from the stands.
Luckey hit the winning shot after Swain County’s Cameron Blankenshp nailed a tying 3 with 4.7 seconds left and Thomasville’s long inbounds pass was deflected out-of-bounds in front of the scorer’s table.
“He has made huge plays for us all year,” Ferguson said of the final play. “That’s not a special play we drew up. That’s something we’ve practiced all year. We have a couple of options off of it. He was the one that got open and he was the one who made the shot. Once he got the ball in his hands, we had full faith in him.”
Luckey said he had to make up for missing the front-end of one-and-one free throws and not putting the Bulldogs up two possessions with 11.1 seconds left. The Maroon Devils pushed the ball up the floor and found Blankenship wide open in a corner.
“I looked at the clock and there were 4.7 seconds left,” Luckey said. “We had time and I knew we were going to win.”
Luckey led the Bulldogs offense with 19 points. Malachi Knight, who hit three key 3s in the second half, added 16. Lymeake Washington had 12.
Thomasville appeared to be in good shape after it forced turnovers and scored 13 straight points to lead 64-54 with 3:24 left to play. Luckey capped the run with a steal and three-point play.
The Maroon Devils capitalized on Thomasville’s misses and turnovers to run off nine straight points and pull within 64-63. Luckey hit two free throws with 28.4 seconds left to put the Bulldogs ahead 66-63.
“I don’t think anybody at this point in the playoffs is feeling good with four minutes to go,” Ferguson said. “Like we told them before the game and at the half, all the teams still playing are good.”
Thomasville led 22-13 at the end of the first quarter, Swaim County closed to 34-28 at the half and used its defense to start the third quarter on a 17-2 run and go ahead by nine at 36-45 and then 38-47. The Bulldogs picked up their defense and closed the quarter on a 13-3 run, with Knight scoring eight, for a 51-50 lead heading into the fourth.
