THOMASVILLE — The interim title didn’t last long for Dustin Carter, who was named Thomasville Police Department’s chief on Monday.
Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt announced this week that former Interim Chief Carter had been selected as the city’s next chief of police.
“I am honored, humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be selected as the next chief to lead and serve such a great group of police officers,” Carter said. “I will do my best to ensure the Thomasville Police Department continues to deliver professional police services that the citizens of Thomasville deserve and have come to expect.”
Carter has been serving with the Thomasville Police Department for more than 24 years and most recently had been serving as the interim chief since January 2023 following Mark Kattner’s announcement to retire.
Prior to his appointment as interim chief, Carter had served as the department’s major since May 2019. Carter has also served in many different leadership roles within the department, including Field Operations sergeant, lieutenant, captain, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Special Operations Lieutenant and SWAT commander.
Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University in 1998, as well as a master’s degree in Justice Administration from the University of the Cumberlands in 2020. Carter is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. Carter also attended the University of Louisville Southern Police Institute Executive Management and Leadership course.
Carter has been an adjunct instructor for Davidson-Davie Community College since 2009 and is
certified to teach subject control and arrest techniques for Basic Law Enforcement Training.
A native of Davidson County, Carter serves as a board member for Family Services of Davidson County and United Way of Davidson County.
Carter was selected to replace Kattner, who served as police chief from 2019 to 2023 and in law enforcement for a total of 35 years. In April 2019, Kattner was promoted to chief and served as liaison during the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot, two-story police department that was opened in May 2020. The oversight of that project resulted in the replacement of a 19,000-square-foot building that was built in 1938.
Carter now assumes the mantle from his predecessor, tasked with building upon what many city officials have lauded as an era of success in the midst of the dire circumstances in the midst of and emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
