THOMASVILLE — After receiving complaints from residents regarding parvo at the 11 Acre Flea Market, Thomasville city government officials are entertaining changes to ordinances that govern the sale of animals.
City Manager Michael Brandt said Wednesday that the city has considered statements from residents in favor of banning the sale of live animals at the flea market, as well as from others who oppose the ban. After initially considering wholesale changes that would ban the sale of live animals altogether, the city appears to be taking a more targeted approach that would restrict sales of pets for profit.
At Thomasville’s public safety committee meeting this week, city staff was instructed to revise what would have impacted several farmers who spoke against a change in ordinance that would prevent them from selling livestock at the flea market.
“What the council instructed staff to do is to revise the proposed ordinance that was going to prohibit the sale of all animals,” Brandt said. “We modified it so that it would only prohibit the sale of domestic animals, basically cats and dogs. We will put that forward in this month’s round of City Council meetings.”
The actions follow the regular April meeting of the Thomasville City Council when members of the community were on hand to voice their concerns about what they call a “puppy mill.” James Edwards spoke on behalf of nearly a dozen residents who were on hand at the meeting in April to protest the sale of dogs at the flea market on Julian Avenue.
“Many dogs and puppies are sold every weekend, trapped in a cage — no padding, no food, no water, nothing to keep warm, no shots, no papers, no caring, no grooming — sold only for profit,” Edwards said. “The puppy mill very much needs to be banned, or controlled, immediately.”
Others, such as local farmer Raja Mujtaba, say the ban of all sales involving animals would represent a significant hardship for many in the community.
“As a longtime resident of the Triad, I have been deeply involved in the farming community for many years,” Mujtaba said. “Recently, there has been talks of shutting down the livestock aspect of the Thomasville flea market, which has caused great distress among farmers like myself. The flea market has been a vital source of income for many of us, and its closure would have a significant impact on our livelihoods.
“Moreover, the flea market is a cherished tradition that has been a part of our community for generations. It is a place where people come together, where stories are shared and where memories are made. Its closure would be a tremendous loss for our community.”
The City Council likely will make a final decision on the matter at its May 15 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.