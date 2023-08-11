THOMASVILLE — A foundation that directs grants mostly to rural, economically distressed parts of the state recently awarded $250,000 to Thomasville Community Ministry as part of the organization’s latest round of grants to nonprofits in North Carolina.
The money for the ministry will go toward the renovation of its building for food pantry activities, a spokeswoman for the Golden LEAF Foundation said.
State Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, said the community will welcome the grant.
“This ministry serves as a food pantry for our area, and I am so happy they are being recognized for their outreach to help those in need,” he said.
The Golden LEAF board of directors awarded nearly $2.8 million to support 24 awards in the first round of Food Distribution Assistance Program funding.
Two other grants were awarded in the Piedmont Triad: The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission received $151,293 for a walk-in freezer and cooler, temperature monitoring equipment and upfitting of the building and electrical system; and Hope of Winston-Salem received $28,800 for upfitting of shipping containers for cold storage.
The foundation’s Food Distribution Assistance Program provides grants to assist organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank. The grants also can enhance or expand the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks.
In addition, funds may also be used for grants to nonprofits to assist organizations in establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.
The Golden LEAF Foundation — LEAF stands for Long-Term Economic Advancement Foundation — was established in 1999 to administer half of North Carolina’s portion of the national tobacco settlement agreement funding, with the goal of creating economic transformation in struggling communities.
