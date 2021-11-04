THOMASVILLE — Raleigh York Jr. won his bid to retain his role as mayor of Thomasville on Tuesday, fending off a challenge by Joe Leonard.
Incumbent Councilman Hunter Thrift led all vote getters with 1,074 ballots cast for the youngest member of City Council. He will be joined by fellow incumbents Ronald Bratton and Wendy Bryant Sellars, as well as newcomers Jeannette Shepherd, Doug Hunt, Lisa Shell and Payton Williams.
York garnered 58.45% of the vote in Thomasville’s mayoral race, with Leonard finishing at 40.39%. Thrift’s 10.23% of the vote was followed by Bratton with 9.2%; Shepherd, 9.01%; Sellars, 8.41%; Hunt, 8.37%; Shell, 8.04%; Williams, 7.82%.
Those seven who will represent Thomasville on a newly-formed council edged out Ronald Fowler, who had 7.33% of the vote; JacQuez Johnson, 6.94%; Eric Kuppel, 6.58%; Johnny West, 6.26%; Dee Stokes, 5.28%; Katrina Milburn, 4.17%; Randy Hersom, 1.92%.
York said he is excited to resume the work of building a local economy he has helped cultivate for more than a decade as councilman first and then mayor.
“Our city has come back from the brink of bankruptcy (following the Great Recession),” York said. “We’ve brought our city back. We’re now on stable footing financially, and we don’t want to go back.
“I’m thankful, and I’m looking forward to working with the new council and to move our city forward for the next four years.”
Over the last six years, the city has benefitted from more than $400 million in investments in its industrial and retail sectors. Thrift cited the economic development of the last two years, in particular, throughout his campaign as a barometer for the positive growth Thomasville has experienced.
He also has expressed his desire to see the city address its position as one of the only municipalities in the state with an appointed school board.
“We consider it an honor and a privilege to serve on council,” Thrift said of himself and York in a joint message. “I want to help our city work to be a better Thomasville. … I believe when we let people elect who they want to represent us on the school board, we will then have policies that represent the best interests of the city.”
Shell, who was narrowly defeated by York in the 2019 mayoral race by 23 votes, has committed to create better relationships between council and Thomasville Police Department and Thomasville City Schools. Williams has focused on fostering the recruitment of small businesses as an area the city can improve to introduce new life downtown.
“I want to make sure that the city of Thomasville is doing everything that it can not only to support our small businesses, but to remove any barriers that may prevent people from opening shop downtown,” Williams said. “I want the city of Thomasville to be the best place to work by offering competitive benefits packages and providing opportunities for growth.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
