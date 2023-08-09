THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man took advantage of a series of events this past weekend involving a concert, thunderstorm and restroom break to nab a $100,000 prize in the N.C. Education Lottery.
Zachary Sharpe drove to Charlotte on Saturday with his wife and children to attend a Post Malone concert. At one point during the show, a severe rainstorm caused a delay in the performance.
The Sharpe family left Charlotte later than they planned. On the drive home, they stopped at the Sheetz on S. Main Street in Lexington to use the restroom, and Sharpe bought two $30 Black Titanium scratch-off tickets.
“I think about all of the factors that played into when I got to that store,” he said. “It was the perfect storm.”
Sharpe said he won $300 on his first ticket, and his second ticket left him at a loss for words.
“When I scratched it off I about passed out,” he said. “I was literally speechless. We all were. It was a wonderful day, one of the best days of my life.”
Sharpe went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings,he took home $71,259.
He said he plans to use his winnings to pay for school, pay bills and save.
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
