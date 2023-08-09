THONWS-08-09-23 WINNER.jpg

Zachary Sharpe bought two scratch-off tickets during a bathroom stop on the way home from Charlotte and won with both tickets, including one $100,000 prize.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man took advantage of a series of events this past weekend involving a concert, thunderstorm and restroom break to nab a $100,000 prize in the N.C. Education Lottery.

Zachary Sharpe drove to Charlotte on Saturday with his wife and children to attend a Post Malone concert. At one point during the show, a severe rainstorm caused a delay in the performance.