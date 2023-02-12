LEXINGTON — Throw out the records, they say.

These teams really don’t like each other. Survive and advance. Residents of a historic rivalry can pick whichever pithy, cliche expression they like to describe basketball between Thomasville and Lexington, but nothing quite captures the experience of being there.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos