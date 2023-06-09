THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Lawn & Garden, 1317 National Highway, Thomasville, has been named June Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee.
Thomasville Lawn & Garden is an authorized Husqvarna and Hustler dealer. It sells outdoor power equipment, including parts and service.
The business is owned by Keith and Patricia Beasley and has been in operation for 25 years.
According to the committee, the establishment has made improvements to and beautified the location by building lean-to shelters to the outside for display. They enclosed the drive-thru area to use as a parts room and removed inside offices to expand a showroom area. A new tin roof was installed.
Thomasville Lawn & Garden is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 336-887-1524 or visit tlgmowers.com.
The City Beautification Committee supports the enhancement of buildings and grounds through the Business of the Month program. The program recognizes businesses that work to improve the interior, exterior and grounds of the business.
