THONWS-07-29-23 IGA.jpg

The IGA grocery store at the Thomasville Crossing shopping center at National Highway and Hasty School Road has closed.

 LAURA GREENE | PMG

THOMASVILLE — One of the IGA grocery stores in Thomasville has closed without explanation.

A sign posted to the door of the Independent Grocers Alliance supermarket at the Thomasville Crossing shopping center at National Highway and Hasty School Road says “store closing, everything 50% off, all sales final.”