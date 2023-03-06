THOMASVILLE — With all the stories told Friday night at T. Austin Finch Auditorium, the collective chapters spanning nearly 100 years created a historic backdrop for two dozen inductees at the inaugural Thomasville Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.

The first class was a memorable one. Clifton Lambreth, who served as emcee for the event, introduced each member with a personalized story and biographical information detailing their accomplishments.

Trending Videos