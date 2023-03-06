THOMASVILLE — With all the stories told Friday night at T. Austin Finch Auditorium, the collective chapters spanning nearly 100 years created a historic backdrop for two dozen inductees at the inaugural Thomasville Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.
The first class was a memorable one. Clifton Lambreth, who served as emcee for the event, introduced each member with a personalized story and biographical information detailing their accomplishments.
New members ranged from graduates of the 1922 class of Mills Home to the 2008 class of Thomasville High School. Speaking on behalf of all the individuals honored Friday, James Arthur Beaty Jr. explained how the interwoven nature of their stories constructed a beautiful narrative for future generations of Bulldogs.
“Having a hall of fame speaks to the expectation that there is hope for those who follow these individuals and teams that are being recognized tonight,” said Beatty, the first Black athlete to play sports at Thomasville High School. “For the young men and women who come from areas around Church Street, New Town, West End, East End, Mills Home and all the sections of the Thomasville community, regardless of which side of the tracks they might have been on, it … means there is hope for those who are coming behind us.”
Beaty is perhaps best known for being nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed as chief judge in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. Before his law career, he was a member of the first state championship football team at Thomasville High School.
More importantly, Beaty became a critical figure in the integration of Thomasville City Schools and broke the schools’ color barrier, changing the dynamics of Thomasville athletics forever.
The inaugural class included a World Series champion (Johnny Allen), a Super Bowl champion (Danny Medlin), as well as players and coaches from multiple state championship teams in both basketball and football. Three such state championship teams received special recognition as pre-modern-era pioneers, with the 1964 Thomasville High School, 1947 Church Street and 1936 Mills Home football teams inducted.
Four coaches — Allen Brown, George Cushwa, Woody Huneycutt and Jennings Withers — helmed the state championships credited to Thomasville teams. Brown guided the Bulldogs to four state titles as a head coach, three as an assistant serving on the staff of his son, Benjie Brown.
Cushwa, for whom the stadium in Thomasville is named, was the first to win a football championship in 1964. That team produced two NFL players. Ron Carpenter and Danny Medlin are in elite company as two of the four Thomasville High School graduates to be selected in the NFL draft.
Huneycutt won five state basketball championships while serving as head coach. He also served as athletic director and notched 429 wins during his tenure as coach.
Withers was head coach and recreation director at Mills Home after he helped lead the school to a championship as a player in 1936.
Beyond the championships, the Super Bowl ring and the World Series ring, the class also featured decorated war veterans, including one former Chicago Bear and Silver Star recipient, Pat Preston.
“Incredible story, and it all started in Thomasville,” Lambreth said.
2023 Thomasville HOF Class
Thomasville High School football (1964)
Church Street football (1947)
Mills Home football (1936)
