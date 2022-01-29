THOMASVILLE — A year after a proposed Thomasville sports hall of fame got the go-ahead from school and community leaders, the inaugural class of inductees is on track to be recognized this fall.
The hall of fame committee tasked with electing those members is currently fielding nominations. As of last week, Tommy Bryant, who is helping spearhead the operation, said the committee had nine nominations.
Thomasville’s hall of fame committee will continue to accept nominations until May 1 for the first HOF class. Nominations can be for teams, individuals and outstanding supporters. The HOF committee will review the nomination forms, examine qualifications, vote for who will make the hall of fame and announce inductees at a football game in the fall.
“We had a lot of people come together financially to kick in and help get this thing going,” Bryant said. “I’m tickled to death right now to see it actually happen.”
Bryant, whose company Pro Teem Sports & Corporate Apparel broadcasts local high school games, initiated two separate preliminary committee meetings last year that yielded the blueprint for what will be the new Thomasville sports hall of fame.
According to Bryant, the committee envisions this being the first of a two-step process. The first step would make Thomasville High School the first school in North Carolina to have this form of home to athletic history. A second step would allow Thomasville to be the first in the nation to have a virtual hall in the fashion that is planned for THS.
Clifton Lambreth, a 1978 THS graduate, is retired from the Ford Motor Company and owns a company that creates virtual programs for predominantly religious organizations. According to Bryant, Lambreth has offered to integrate his company’s technology in bolstering the Thomasville hall of fame by taking 3-D cameras into Cushwa Stadium, Brown Gymnasium and other city facilities to create a championship room.
If all goes according to plan, that championship room would host visitors to view past state championship games in which Thomasville participated.
Bryant said the process continues in attempting to uncover artifacts that can be included as a part of recognition of Thomasville’s athletic tradition. In order to preserve much of the history predating the modern era of THS athletics, he is placing a special emphasis on receiving as many nominations of contributors from the earlier part of the 20th century as possible.
Any athlete who played in Thomasville prior to 1966 is subject to induction, with no cap on the number of those participants in the inaugural HOF class. If a person is nominated but not selected to be inducted into the hall of fame, that person will not have to be nominated again for another five years. They will be considered for each subsequent HOF class for the next four years.
“Going forward and now, 1965 and before, there could be 255 [inductees], it doesn’t matter. We’re going to get all of those in,” Bryant said. “They need to get in while people still have the passion and resources. Going forward, there will be seven [inductees per class] each year. Only 50% can be football players. There was a lot of discussion about that, but like anything else, you use common sense.”
Bryant said he is most excited to see often-overlooked athletes from the community gain recognition they’ve long deserved from residents who might not know anything about their history. Contributions to the record books will be preserved, as will the contributions they made to society.
“There are people on the walls of that Brown Gymnasium that a lot of people just haven’t been around long enough to find out anything about,” Bryant said.
Nomination forms are available at the main office at Thomasville High School. Criteria for induction includes graduation at least five years ago, demonstrated record of being an athlete of character and the exhibition of outstanding values as an adult.
All nomination forms must be returned to hof@tcs.k12.nc.us or mailed to Athletic Director/Thomasville Senior High School, 410 Unity St., Thomasville, N.C. 27360.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
