THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Council began the new year by providing information on the government’s timetable for transitioning its meetings to the new state-of-the-art aquatic facility at Memorial Park.
Council members had announced previously that city business would be conducted on Stadium Drive starting in the first quarter of 2023. That will be the case for some governmental meetings, but regular monthly council meetings will continue to be held on Ball Park Road for the next few months.
“Due to supply-chain delays and the installation of the audio-visual equipment in the new city council chambers at the Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center, city council will hold its regular meetings here at Ball Park Road Community Center until at least April,” Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said. “This will ensure we can broadcast regular meetings. However, the committee and briefing meetings starting in February will be held at 20 Stadium Drive, at the new aquatic and community center.”
Regular council meetings are shown on Channel 13, Thomasville’s local government access channel and streamed online at https://thomasville.vod.castus.tv. Those meetings occur on the third Monday of each month.
When the city released renderings of the new aquatics center in January 2021, the facility’s splash elements, an aerobics area, lifeguard peninsula, five swim lanes, climbing wall and a giant water slide were featured. Crosswalks at Stadium Drive and parking modifications, with a new parking lot and ADA parking lot closer to the building, were also included in the design.
The new aquatic center and pool will sit roughly where the city’s former pool house and pool used to exist. Included in the conceptual designs for the project is a future gym.
Construction on site is nearing completion, and once software updates are finished, residents and government officials will be able to enjoy use of the facility.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
