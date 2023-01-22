THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Council began the new year by providing information on the government’s timetable for transitioning its meetings to the new state-of-the-art aquatic facility at Memorial Park.

Council members had announced previously that city business would be conducted on Stadium Drive starting in the first quarter of 2023. That will be the case for some governmental meetings, but regular monthly council meetings will continue to be held on Ball Park Road for the next few months.

