THOMASVILLE — Despite the rigors of a disadvantageous schedule for the Bulldogs, Thomasville soccer represented itself well this week with a trio of hardfought games against challenging competition.
Though Thomasville (2-8-1) dropped its second of three games in as many days, Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Wheatmore was actually an indicator of progress for Bulldogs coach Brandon Staton. After falling behind 7-0 at intermission, Thomasville battled back to play the entire regulation against the Warriors, even dueling their opponents to a stalemate across those final 40 minutes.
“We played much better; the intensity level, they matched it in that second half,” Staton said. “In the first half, we played a little sluggish. But considering we already played two games this week, we’re playing on fumes.
“I’m ecstatic. For three games, we played really good this week.”
The Bulldogs split the first two games of the week with South Davidson and Oak Grove, coming away with a 4-2 victory in Denton before returning home to a 4-1 loss against the Grizzlies. Both coaches took notice of the effort displayed by a young team battling fatigue.
“In the second half, they were really gritty,” said Wheatmore coach Rick Maness, who credited Staton for having his team prepared. “Their determination, I mean, we only scored one in the second half. That’s pretty special. That’s a lot to build on.
“It was good to get a ‘W.’ [They brought a lot of] energy. I really applaud him on that right there.”
As Wheatmore throttled down in the last 40 minutes and got some important rest for several key starters, the home team found a second gear. Juan Leon Camacho got the Bulldogs on the board with 24 minutes to play, and they held Wheatmore scoreless in the half until the final minute of play.
Anakin Leister tallied his second goal of the game with just 60 ticks remaining on the clock. He was one of two Warriors with multiple goals, as five other players got in on the scoring. Riley Queen was the other to get two past the Thomasville keeper, with Luke Beasley, Collin Burgess, Hayden Hemming and Henry Santos all contributing for Wheatmore.
It was the 39 minutes to start the second half, though, that Staton will take from Wednesday’s contest.
“We controlled most of the second half, and I was just telling them, we’ve just gotta get two complete halves,” Staton said. “Even though we’ve played against some 3-A schools, they put on their shorts, they went out there and gave it their all. It’s not the score we wanted, but the second half was much better. It was 1-1. I’ll take that.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
