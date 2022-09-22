THOMASVILLE — Despite the rigors of a disadvantageous schedule for the Bulldogs, Thomasville soccer represented itself well this week with a trio of hardfought games against challenging competition.

Though Thomasville (2-8-1) dropped its second of three games in as many days, Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Wheatmore was actually an indicator of progress for Bulldogs coach Brandon Staton. After falling behind 7-0 at intermission, Thomasville battled back to play the entire regulation against the Warriors, even dueling their opponents to a stalemate across those final 40 minutes.

