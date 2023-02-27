KERNERSVILLE — A period of roughly 30 seconds prevented Thomasville from advancing to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs on Saturday.

That’s how long it took Bishop McGuinness to take a one-point lead in double overtime, bounce back from what appeared to be a game-changing turnover, hit two free throws and get one last stop. After all of that was said and done, the Villains moved on with a 65-60 win in two extra sessions.

