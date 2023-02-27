KERNERSVILLE — A period of roughly 30 seconds prevented Thomasville from advancing to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs on Saturday.
That’s how long it took Bishop McGuinness to take a one-point lead in double overtime, bounce back from what appeared to be a game-changing turnover, hit two free throws and get one last stop. After all of that was said and done, the Villains moved on with a 65-60 win in two extra sessions.
Thomasville (24-6) held the No. 4 seed below the team’s season scoring average — and well below the 87 points it averaged through the first two rounds of postseason action — despite playing 40 minutes instead of the standard 32 the teams burned through in regulation. It set the stage for a second extra session that came down to one final offensive and defensive possession, both of which benefitted Bishop McGuinness.
Thomasville had taken a 60-59 lead on a Johnathan Gladden runner with 1:09 to play. A foul at the other end left Miller Aho on the line to shoot two, which he coolly knocked down to give the Villains a 61-60 lead with 48 seconds to go.
Bishop McGuinness (24-5) then got a defensive stop and the ball went out of bounds off Thomasville, giving the Villains the ball. On the inbounds pass, a double deflection sent the ball out of bounds again, this time off of what appeared to be one of Bishop McGuiness’s players, but the call on the floor gave the ball to the home team. Thomasville was forced to foul to stop the clock, Andrew Schrage made both attempts from the charity stripe and one last chance for the Bulldogs fell short off the rim.
“I thought that we did what we needed to defensively,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “At the end of the day, I thought we got looks and what we told them is that it takes skill and talent to win the whole thing, but it also takes luck. Some of the bounces didn’t go our way. Some of the calls certainly didn’t go our way, but I still think we showed a lot of fight to come back in the second half.”
The Bulldogs trailed 27-18 at intermission. Down nine and facing a prolific offense that had just hung 80 points on Murphy two nights earlier in a 31-point rout in the second round, Thomasville got stop after stop. Mucking up the game and finding a way to scratch out points on the offensive end of the floor, the Bulldogs turned the second half into a back-and-forth slugfest that culminated in a dramatic final sequence of regulation.
Tied at 47, the Villains got the ball with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Playing keepaway, Bishop McGuinness managed to hold the ball for the last shot, an awkward heave at the horn thanks to a stifling Thomasville defense.
The first overtime proved no more helpful in determining a winner, with both teams tallying eight points. Neither team took more than a one-possession lead in either overtime until the Villains hit their two free throws in the final four seconds.
“It’s a shame that either team has to lose this game,” Villains’ coach Josh Thompson said. “I think [both] teams gave every ounce of what they had. I think we maybe were better for one possession, and it just happened to be at the end. Hats off to Thomasville. They played so hard.
“Great game plan, they executed, and it comes down to one possession: playoff basketball.”
It was a sour ending to yet another brilliant season for the Bulldogs. Winning two more games than last year’s fourth-round squad, Ferguson’s group proved its run to Hayesville last season was no fluke.
Seniors Janhri Luckey, Gladden, Elliott Graham and Jaylen Henry helped lift the team through attrition sustained through injuries, transfers and a run of bad luck. The team overcame all of that to reach the postseason as co-regular season Central Carolina Conference champions.
The Bulldogs then notched two more postseason wins over Piedmont Community and North Stokes on Tuesday and Thursday.
“I’m really proud of what we accomplished,” Ferguson said. “It’s been a crazy season. If we look back, we were banged up from football. We had a real short runway into the first game of the season. I think we had seven practices, we lost a starter four games into the season, [Bryce] McCoy has been battling physical injuries off and on. It’s just been a non-stop onslaught.
“But I also think the younger kids, because of all that, have had a chance to step in and prove themselves, get some valuable experience that will help them next year. This is not a situation where we graduate a bunch of seniors and drop off the face of the earth. I think they’ve laid a solid foundation, and I expect our success to continue.”
