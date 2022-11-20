THOMASVILLE — Thomasville couldn’t quite make enough plays down the stretch to keep its playoff run going.

The third-seeded Bulldogs fought to take the lead in the third quarter. But they made a couple untimely mistakes and couldn’t get a couple key stops in falling 19-14 against sixth-seeded Draughn on a cold Friday night at Cushwa Stadium in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West football playoffs.

