THOMASVILLE — Thomasville couldn’t quite make enough plays down the stretch to keep its playoff run going.
The third-seeded Bulldogs fought to take the lead in the third quarter. But they made a couple untimely mistakes and couldn’t get a couple key stops in falling 19-14 against sixth-seeded Draughn on a cold Friday night at Cushwa Stadium in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West football playoffs.
“We played hard,” Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie said. “We made a few more mistakes than they did — bottom line. And it cost us. My hat is off to them — they played well enough to beat us.”
Shamon Smith had 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, while Janhri Luckey ran nine times for 34 yards and Kevin Robinson had 12 carries for 30 yards to highlight a balanced running game for the Bulldogs.
Luckey also completed three passes for 75 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown to Keshawn Carpenter early in the third quarter that gave Thomasville (11-2), in the third round for the second straight year, a 14-13 lead.
But the Wildcats (12-1), who will face second-seeded Andrews in the fourth round, answered right back with a score by running back Nigel Dula — who ran 27 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
But it wasn’t Dula’s feet that provided the go-ahead touchdown. On fourth-and-5 from the Thomasville 31, he took the ball out right and threw downfield to Zach Pinkerton for a 19-14 lead with 23 seconds left in the third.
The Bulldogs were primed to come right back with a scoring opportunity of their own. A close fourth-down conversion in Draughn territory kept the drive alive. And two plays later a pass found a receiver deep downfield.
But the ball came loose at the 5-yard line and the Wildcats recovered. Draughn, which finished with a 332-172 advantage in total yards for the game, ran the next 14 plays to melt the final 7:20 off the clock.
A long screen pass across midfield and a final fourth-down conversion sealed the outcome for the Wildcats, who also got 15 completions for 186 yards from quarterback Eli Tillery.
“They made a few more plays,” Gillespie said. “We had that stripped ball on the 3-yard line. That right there could’ve happened. There were a couple times we slanted right into their play and just missed a tackle. Their running back is good and he gained a first down or scored a couple times.”
Despite the disappointing result, though, Thomasville, a decade removed from making the third round prior to last year, finished its season back among the top teams in the area — like it had for so many years.
“Hopefully it is (motivation), and that’s just because of the seniors we have,” Gillespie said. “Those guys played their hearts out. We had a lot of adversity that we’ve had to overcome all year. We’ve had to move some guys around. We’ve had to try to figure out what our identity was.
“And they just kept plugging along, getting better and better. It’s nice to get to the third round two years in a row. This game was a whole lot more competitive against a good football team. We just have to keep getting better. We have to find a way to make those plays.”
