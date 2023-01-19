THOMASVILLE — A roller coaster of emotions throughout, Thomasville’s 57-54 overtime loss to Chapel Hill could easily mark a turning point in the team’s season, be it positive or negative, based on anything but the final score.
First, the team proved Tuesday at Brown Finch Gymnasium it could hang with a 4-A squad ranked 11th in this week’s Maxpreps 4-A East pecking order. As a matter of fact, the Bulldogs (12-3, 5-0 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) appeared well on their way to a victory over the 14-2 Tigers when they grabbed a two-possession lead with 31.9 seconds to play in regulation.
Unfortunately for the home team, a 50-45 advantage evaporated in 17 seconds. Chapel Hill’s Ryan Mackinnon drilled a clutch 3-pointer, and then the Tigers stole the inbounds pass, leading to an easy bucket that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
“When you play a team of this caliber, you have to be able to string together a complete game,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “They’re a really good team. … When you look at that big 3 there at the end, I thought that was really good defense. That was just a heck of a shot.”
The extra session proved costly.
Janhri Luckey, the Bulldogs’ all-conference point guard, had to be helped off the floor with under a minute to play with an apparent lower-leg injury. Early indications on the timetable for his possible return to action are encouraging. He sat for practice Wednesday, but at press time, the team was optimistic about his potential availability for Friday’s scheduled clash with Salisbury.
The team had to immediately regroup with just 23.7 seconds to play, down four. Jonathan Gladden came down the floor and hit a floater, bringing the deficit to two with 10.8 ticks left. Fouled immediately, the Tigers’ Mackinnon made one-of-two from the line and set up one final chance for the ‘Dogs.
This time, Gladden’s wayward 3-point heave in an attempt to tie wasn’t enough to send the teams to a second overtime. Gladden’s 13 points tied with Luckey’s 13 in leading the way offensively for Thomasville. David Mirikwe led Chapel Hill with 18 points.
In taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, Ferguson said she believes the game accomplished several of the important points she wanted to take from playing an accomplished 4-A squad.
“If we wanted a perfect record and we didn’t want any losses, we wouldn’t have scheduled the non-conference games that we have,” Ferguson said. “We wanted to be challenged and learn about ourselves.”
A challenging night for the team’s leading scorers offered an opportunity for Malachi Knight. The junior wing hit a pair of treys in the second quarter to help bring the Bulldogs to within one point of the Tigers, which led 23-22, at halftime.
Knight added another 3-pointer in the third quarter and served in a role that kept Thomasville in it until the group could develop some sort of flow offensively. Though the struggle with the inbounds ultimately cost them a chance at a win, continual diversification of their offensive arsenal could easily yield dividends in the future.
“[Knight] hit some really big ones, we had some really good buckets from Janhri Luckey tonight, and I thought Dameyon Gathings, Jaylen Henry and those guys gave us good minutes in the post,” Ferguson said. “You’ve got to be willing to take a look at the whole thing and see where we can really improve. I think there will come a time in the playoffs when we’re really glad that we played in this game.”
GIRLS GAME
Chapel Hill coasted to a 61-11 victory over Thomasville.
Parlaying a 17-1 first-quarter lead into a 30-plus-point advantage at the half, the Tigers (13-1) prevented the Bulldogs from securing their first win of the season. Laynie Smith paced Chapel Hill with a game-high 20 points. Mi’Destiny Allen had nine to lead Thomasville.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
