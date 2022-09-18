THOMASVILLE — A promising start for Thomasville football quickly faded as Salisbury took the wind from the home team’s sails last week at Cushwa Stadium.
Thomasville’s opening drive ended in disappointment, as Salisbury stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down deep in the red zone. Taking over inside the 15-yard line, the Hornets couldn’t get to the plus side of midfield as Cushwa’s crew kept its opponents pinned in their own territory.
As the first quarter shifted to the second, however, Salisbury was able to reverse field position and the momentum of the game. Hornets’ quarterback Mike Geter capped the visitors’ first scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, the first of five trips to paydirt for Salisbury, which dominated in a 35-12 victory over the Bulldogs.
“They kept playing hard; we didn’t,” Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie said. “They were physical; we knew it. We started out being physical, and then we started stepping back a little bit. By the end, as it went on, we didn’t want to tackle, we didn’t want to block them. We didn’t want to play hard. That’s very frustrating.”
In addition to the team’s effort which was questioned by their head coach, the Bulldogs (3-1) also had to deal with the return of JyMikaah Wells. The Salisbury tailback rushed 28 times for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Geter added 133 yards of total offense and two scores of his own. Jumal Rule rounded out the scoring for Salisbury with 21 seconds on a TD scamper long after the game had been decided.
Maintaining a 28-6 lead, the Hornets (4-1) picked up a first down deep in enemy territory. Rather than killing the remaining ticks left on the clock, Geter handed the ball to Rule, who darted into the end zone.
“They were intent on scoring, and we were intent on letting them score,” said Gillespie, displeased by the turn of events and his team’s inability to prevent the unnecessary score. “I’d like to paint it a different way, but that’s exactly the way it is. Our guys were ready for that game to be over with, and they were ready to stick it in. You’ve got to keep playing.”
The highlight for Thomasville came in the third quarter when Janhri Luckey’s long scramble brought the ball across midfield and set up a 42-yard TD run by Kevin Robinson. With 53 seconds left in the third, the Bulldogs were on the scoreboard.
Luckey would add a cosmetic score with no time remaining, but it was a frustrating outing for the hosts. They return to action Friday at North Rowan, where the team faces one of the pivotal games of its season.
As one of two 1-A conference opponents it plays this season, Thomasville’s road trip to Spencer will likely determine playoff seeding. Gillespie suggests that much more is at stake this week, stating his determination to improve.
“We’ve got the potential, we’ve got the pieces,” Gillespie said. “I’m gonna try to figure out everything I can to push those buttons as a coach. I’m not throwing my hands up, saying it’s all on them. I’ve gotta call better plays. We’ve got to do better all the way around.
“We’ve got to have a gut check and get better, because it doesn’t get any easier [Friday].”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
