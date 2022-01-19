THOMASVILLE — A report by Davidson County Economic Development Commission President Craig Goodson on Tuesday announced to those on hand that a business in the city could soon carry out an expansion that would create nearly 100 jobs.
Thomasville City Council unanimously endorsed a potential incentives grant for the unnamed company, which is considering a $14 million and $22 million capital investment that would create 75 to 96 new full-time jobs. This endeavor, which officials are calling Project Viceroy, involves an as-yet-to-be-named company in the city.
“Project Viceroy is an existing industry in Thomasville,” Goodson said. “They wish to expand their facility with additional building and equipment. They will invest a minimum of $14 million, up to $22 million. They will create a minimum of 75 jobs and up to 96 jobs.”
The company would be eligible for a grant from the city up to .0031 times the amount it invests in plant, machinery and equipment, which would be paid out over 10 years. City Manager Michael Brandt and Councilman Hunter Thrift have indicated that the formal announcement of any arrangement will come after the Governor’s Office releases the name of the company.
“There should be an announcement on this forthcoming before too long,” Mayor Raleigh York Jr. said.
Goodson said at the Dec. 20 meeting of council that an additional component of the project involves the retention of 100 existing jobs which Brandt acknowledges Thomasville could lose if the company chooses another state for the expansion. The EDC president also reported that the average annual wage of the new positions would approach $47,000, which is in excess of what Goodson said was an overall average wage in Davidson County of $45,000.
State law allows local governments to keep economic development projects confidential up to a point. There is no requirement to disclose the name of a business at the time of a public vote to authorize incentives for it. If not announced publicly, the identity must be revealed once a final incentives contract is approved.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.