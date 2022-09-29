THOMASVILLE — For the first 40 minutes of play, Thomasville soccer proved it could hang with Lexington.
The final 40 got away from the Bulldogs, who were handed a 4-1 defeat at the hands of their oldest rival. Andrew Williams’s goal in the third minute got the Yellow Jackets on the board and set the tone for the visitors.
Thomasville (2-10-1) surrendered a second tally later in the half, but responded immediately to draw within one. Emmanuel Contreras was responsible for the Bulldogs’ only goal of the night, finding the back of the net just 13 seconds after Lexington’s second goal came in the 29th minute.
The teams then battled to a draw for the remaining 11 minutes until intermission. The Yellow Jackets came out of the break with the same intensity, while Thomasville struggled to find its way back.
“In the second half, we just got away from what we did in the first half,” THS coach Brandon Staton said. “I thought we played extremely well in the first half and controlled a lot of the game. We had some opportunities we just couldn’t convert.”
Lexington extended its lead by scoring a third goal with 10:32 left in the contest. That dagger added injury to insult when goalkeeper Edgardo Joya had to leave the game with a lower-body ailment. He would later return to the game, but not to the net.
The Bulldogs couldn’t battle back, and Lexington capped the scoring with 26 seconds left. Despite the outcome, Staton was optimistic about the way his team improved from blowouts in its last two contests against 2-A powerhouse programs Wheatmore and East Davidson.
“Overall I thought we played much better against a similar team,” Staton said of the effort against Lexington. “Even though we lost, we’ve still got confidence that we can play with anybody. That’s what I like. We’re getting better.”
The Bulldogs will return to play Monday at Salisbury, a team that defeated Thomasville 9-0 in the teams’ first match.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.