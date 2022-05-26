THOMASVILLE — Residents in Thomasville have responded to a recent decision by Thomasville City Council to disband the city’s multicultural committee.
At the May regular meeting of council, the local government approved a resolution to dissolve the Chair City Multicultural Committee, effective immediately. City Attorney Misti Whitman read a resolution initiated by City Council which states that the multicultural committee was formed by council in October 2012 with the intention of celebrating its diversity.
Members of council suggested it had not followed through with its mission.
“The purpose of the committee was to establish an annual multicultural event and other related activities that embrace diverse groups and promote understanding of these groups,” Whitman said. “The culmination of the group’s meetings should have resulted in at least one annual community event which should be a representation of arts, music, food and dance … to facilitate community understanding of diverse cultures residing in Thomasville.
“According to council, over the past several years, the multicultural committee has deviated from the primary mission of promoting and embracing all of the community’s cultures and has expressed an interest in focusing on a more narrowly tailored group of cultures.”
Whitman said that council members have indicated they would like to “allow committee members to continue their work ‘independently’ so as ‘not to be bound’ by the mission set forth by council.”
Greg Myers, former chairman of the committee, rallied to the group’s defense, both at the council meeting and through statements submitted to the TIMES. Myers, who served as chairman of the committee for four years, said that two of the four years from 2015-2019 were challenging. He acknowledged that there were times the committee had to reduce the number of people in the group because they could not meet a quorum.
Over the last two years, however, Myers said the committee has been made more successful by recruiting efforts. He presented this information to City Council at the May meeting, but was unsuccessful in convincing its members to reverse course from their unanimous decision.
“I grew up 150 yards from here, across from Finch Field,” Myers said. “I used to chase balls that were hit out of the park. We were over there on Kennedy Hill. I went to Ledford High School, went to Davidson Community College, N.C. State University, and by the grace of God, I was able to get two post-graduate degrees. I want everybody to be able to have that chance who comes from the same humble beginnings that I did. That’s what the multicultural committee helps to do.”
According to a written statement from current vice chairperson Tanisha Watkins, a Native American cultural festival in Thomasville was held in 2014; a Hispanic Festival was sponsored and organized in 2015; a “know your Thomasville neighbor” local history project was sponsored and organized in 2017; a community safety forum was sponsored and organized in 2018; a school multicultural art project had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic limitations in 2019; the committee initiated a series of public face-to-face and online meetings and forums over a six-month period on “Dismantling Racism in Thomasville” in 2019 and 2020; in 2022, the committee sponsored and organized a multicultural, multi-faith candlelight vigil to create awareness and understanding about how different cultures honor death.
Watkins said the multicultural committee has consistently participated in annual community events such as Everybody’s Day and the Thomasville Christmas parade. Committee members expressed their frustrations, questioning the committee’s support from City Council and the support of an appointed council liaison, as well as questions regarding funding.
Ultimately, council members indicated that the committee did not broadly represent the people of Thomasville, the committee was not going in a direction that aligned with the council’s vision and the committee was not adhering to its bylaws.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.