THOMASVILLE — Concern for the homeless population in Thomasville drove an item that appeared on the agenda for Saturday’s budget workshop at Ball Park Community Center.
Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt explained that he has begun researching how neighboring cities have addressed their homeless populations. Brandt said he had to look at projects in larger cities, because municipalities the size of Thomasville generally are not responsible for meeting the housing needs of any segment of the population.
“The homelessness issue, while it is an issue that affects the city, is not something that cities our size typically deal with,” Brandt said. “They’re social issues, there are mental health issues with these types of concerns, and funding is regulated at the federal level.”
Bigger cities, he said, are usually more directly involved in efforts to combat homelessness. With that in mind, Brandt invited Troy Powell, neighborhood impact manager with the city of Greensboro, to speak at the council function over the weekend. Powell was on hand for the workshop Saturday when he gave a presentation to Thomasville City Council on what Greensboro has done to attempt mitigation of homelessness.
Powell discussed a village of 30 temporary pallet houses that were installed at Pomona Park to shelter people who are homeless this winter. The units are not actually built out of wood pallets, but they instead consist of fiberglass-reinforced plastic with a foam insulating core and aluminum framing, according to manufacturer Pallet PBC.
Each prefabricated unit is 64 square feet, includes a 1,500-watt heater and can accommodate two people.
Greensboro City Council approved buying the pallet houses in October. The 30 units cost the city about $380,000. Units can be put up and broken down multiple times and are generally estimated to last about 10 years.
The units were constructed on the grassy baseball outfield of Pomona Park. The park’s diamond infield has special matting installed over a concrete pad to accommodate people with mobility issues.
These units will be removed in March in advance of baseball season at the park beginning in April. The site will have around-the-clock security. After the shelters are removed, the outfield surface will be brought back into playing condition, according to the city’s website.
“You’re talking about a program that returns dignity back to a person,” Powell said. “It’s the doorway to housing. It’s designed for street-level homelessness.”
Several Thomasville City Council members expressed interest in making a trip to Greensboro to see the village at Pomona Park. The discussion followed council meetings in the last several months wherein residents have consistently expressed concerns about the prevalence of homeless people in Thomasville.
No formal action was taken Saturday, and government officials are still exploring various options on how to tackle the issue.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.