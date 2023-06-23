THOMASVILLE — No property tax increase will be assessed in the budget adopted by the Thomasville City Council on Tuesday.

City Manager Michael Brandt indicated to council members that the $49.5 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is balanced with a tax rate of 62 cents per $100 of property valuation. The budget includes a modified COLA increase of 2.5% for employees whose salaries are over $40,000 and an annual increase of $1,000 for those making less than $40,000. The $1,000 amounts to between 2.5% and 4% cost-of-living increase for 29% of the city’s workforce. Employer-provided employee health insurance premiums are increasing 4%.