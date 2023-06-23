THOMASVILLE — No property tax increase will be assessed in the budget adopted by the Thomasville City Council on Tuesday.
City Manager Michael Brandt indicated to council members that the $49.5 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is balanced with a tax rate of 62 cents per $100 of property valuation. The budget includes a modified COLA increase of 2.5% for employees whose salaries are over $40,000 and an annual increase of $1,000 for those making less than $40,000. The $1,000 amounts to between 2.5% and 4% cost-of-living increase for 29% of the city’s workforce. Employer-provided employee health insurance premiums are increasing 4%.
Two new full-time city staff positions were created, including a sanitation laborer and parks and recreation laborer. A new part-time park ranger is also funded.
Property taxes make up 47% of general fund revenue and are estimated at $15,120,238, based on 62 cents per $100 valuation with a property tax collection rate of 96.73%. A supplemental tax of 19.5 cents per $100 of property valuation remains for the school district, which also represents no increase from the prior year.
A roll call vote was held, with Hunter Thrift being the only member to vote against. The council voted to increase the annual salary for council members to $8,413, a pay bump of $2,087 per member. Councilman Hunter Thrift reiterated his previous stance before the vote that he was against the 15% increase pay increase.
During the budget cycle, Brandt has addressed the council regarding staffing issues which have cropped up in the last 18 months. He focused on the Thomasville Police Department, which employs 69 sworn officers and six civilian staff members while operating on a $9.2 million budget.
“We’re taking a heavy hit right now,” Brandt said of employment numbers at the city’s February budget retreat. “About a year and a half ago, we looked around at the sheriff’s department, Lexington, High Point, Greensboro and Winston. They [struggled with] retention rates for police officers. In Thomasville, we didn’t have that problem. We were 100% full.
“Those jurisdictions had to react. They reacted with retention bonuses and hiring incentives, things of that nature.”
The Thomasville Fire Department, which maintains 62 full-time employees and five part-time employees, will operate in the upcoming fiscal year on a $6.4 million budget.
The 2023-24 fiscal year budget for Thomasville calls for an average water/sewer utility rate increase of 4.75% based upon 2022 rate study recommendations. The city’s vehicle tax fee will increase from $10 to $20 which will purportedly provide additional funding for road maintenance.
Agencies receiving funding from the city include PACE ($33,000), Thomasville Beautification Commission ($45,000), Davidson County Economic Development Commission ($50,000) and Martin Luther King Social Action Committee ($1,000).
The budget is available for public review in its entirety at City Hall at 10 Salem St. during business hours.
