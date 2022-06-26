THOMASVILLE — No property tax increase will be assessed in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget adopted by Thomasville City Council last week.
City Manager Michael Brandt indicated to council members that the budget is balanced at $48.45 million with a tax rate of 62 cents per $100 of property valuation. The budget, passed by virtue of a unanimous vote, includes a 2% salary increase for city employees who make more than $40,000 and an annual increase of $800 for those making less than $40,000.
The $800 amounts to a 2-3% increase for 29% of the city workforce after employees received a 3% increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Four new city staff positions were created, including a citywide risk manager; police officer; assistant superintendent of maintenance and construction; and groundskeeper.
“Employees are the lifeblood of the city, providing all of the essential services necessary for the community,” Brandt said in his budget report. “A well-trained and qualified workforce is critical to developing and maintaining a high quality of life for the citizens of Thomasville. The City Council expressed concerns about the increased costs of living and the low salaries within the city pay plan.
“The Council directed the city manager to develop a plan that would address these concerns.”
The city will continue construction of the new aquatic center to replace the Memorial Park pool. Thomasville will implement recommendations of the 2022 pavement condition analysis for improving city streets and sidewalks and continue water and sewer infrastructure projects.
This year’s budget will also implement projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to improve community facilities, support community and economic development opportunities and support non-profit organizations in the community.
Among the city’s larger capital expenditures include five police vehicles; five cameras and equipment; a fire engine apparatus for the fire department; a backhoe, compact mini excavator, a rear-load garbage truck, a leaf truck and a pickup truck for the public works department. Thomasville also purchased a utility vehicle for the parks and recreation department.
Property taxes make up 47% of general fund revenue and are estimated at $14,377,329, based on 62 cents per $100 valuation with a property tax collection rate of 98.29%. A supplemental tax of 19.5 cents per $100 of property valuation for the school district, which also represents no increase from the prior year.
The budget is available for public review in its entirety at City Hall at 10 Salem St. during business hours.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.