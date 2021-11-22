BAKERSVILLE — A third-round playoff loss ended Thomasville football’s season Friday night, as the Bulldogs were dealt a 38-21 defeat by Mitchell High School.
Mountaineer quarterback Ty Turbyfill ran for five touchdowns and 300 yards rushing in a dominant effort by Mitchell’s offensive line. The Bulldogs fell behind 21-0 early before besting the Mountaineers by four points the rest of the way.
Unfortunately for Thomasville, the deficit was too great to overcome.
“We knew that was their strength going in,” Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie said. “We knew that they had a quarterback that runs really hard and can find seams. We didn’t execute; they did. They did their job better than we did our job. We fought, the kids clawed. A lot of adversity went against them, and they kept playing. They hung in there, and I’m proud of that.”
After a trio of touchdowns to start the game by Turbyfill, Jabrii Carolina got the Bulldogs on the board with 1:31 to go until halftime with a 2-yard touchdown run. Mitchell answered with a field goal to end the half, extending the Mountaineer lead to 24-7.
Lymeake Washington returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to bring the visitors within 11. The teams traded touchdowns later in the third quarter, with Thomasville drawing as close as it would get on C.J. Dickerson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in the third. A successful 2-point conversion made the score 31-21.
The Bulldogs, who finished the season at 9-3, just couldn’t ever claw within single digits after that initial flurry of points in the first quarter and a half.
“We did not match their intensity,” Gillespie said. “They came out, they were intense. We didn’t match it, and next thing you know, we’re down 21 points. Then, all of a sudden, we started getting intense. And then all of a sudden, we start controlling the line of scrimmage, especially on offense. Defensively, we were asking a lot of some guys. They played hard. They just did not execute what we needed to do to stop that offense. We just couldn’t get off the field enough there at the end.”
After moving the ball at will in the third quarter, Thomasville was undone by an inability to slow down the Mitchell rushing attack. The hosts were on the field for 34 of the game’s 48 minutes, racking up 471 combined yards on 62 carries. Turbyfill threw just five passes all night, completing two of them.
For Gillespie, the game was a disappointing end to what has been a source of pride for the head coach and his staff. The maturation of a senior class that paved the way for the program’s first nine-win season since 2015 was a marked improvement from the outset of a tumultuous spring season.
“Great group of kids — I just told them how proud I am of them,” Gillespie said. “Those [seniors] helped set the tone of what we’re trying to build back here. We’ve just got to keep working and follow that kind of work ethic, and hopefully take it even further than that. That man right there (Dickerson) is playing through a knee injury, and it’s a substantial one. … He chose to play, and he said I’ll let it heal after the season. To come out here and gut it out like he did, that should show every one of these kids how important this is and how important it should be to every one of them.”
The Bulldogs will lose Washington, Carolina and two-way standout Ja’Vaughn McKinney to graduation, but will return a nucleus that includes Dickerson, the team’s signal caller. After leading the team to blowout wins over Albemarle, Montgomery Central, Forbush, North Rowan, West Davidson, South Davidson, Highland Tech and South Stokes, Dickerson will now enter an offseason with the intent of healing and entering next season as the senior leader.
Gillespie said he appreciates what the upperclassmen have contributed to the school’s culture and hopes the nature of a single-elimination postseason experience will teach his team to take nothing for granted.
“It’s short, you can’t take it for granted, you can’t say, hey, we’ll get it next week, we’ll get it next year, we’ll get it next month,” Dickerson said. “We’ve got to grind. Hopefully, they’ll get that.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
