THOMASVILLE — Sparked by its defense, Thomasville opened up a lead early in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Salisbury 64-56 Wednesday inside Brown Finch Gymnasium and tied the Hornets for first place in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball standings.
Salisbury rolled to a 74-5 win in the girls game.
The Bulldogs boys avenged a 21-point loss to Salisbury on Jan. 31.
“This means a lot,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “Any time you can compete with Salisbury, let alone beat them, it gives you a lot of confidence. A week ago, they put a hurting on us, scored a lot of points. So we knew we had to buckle down on defense.
“But they are coached very well and play very hard. So, this will give us a lot of confidence going forward in a crucial time of the season.”
Thomasville (15-4) led by just three with just under seven minutes to play when it went on a 10-0 run.
Lymeake Washington hit a three with 6:25 to go after Thomasville came up with a steal at midcourt. C.J. Dickerson tipped in a miss, Washington hit a free throw, Jonathan Gladden tipped in a miss on fastbreak and Dickerson provided the capper when he drove for a layup with 3:30 to play, making it 60-47.
The Bulldogs led by 13 again at 67-49 with another Dickerson layup that was the last of his game-high 30 points. The Hornets (15-4) were able to close in the final minute when the Bulldogs missed on four trips to the free throw line.
“There was a definite emphasis on the defensive side,” Ferguson said. “And another thing, although we weren’t perfect, we put an emphasis on boxing out. We did a good job on assignments keeping their two best guys off the boards.”
Janhri Luckey added 14 for Thomasville, Gladden 10 and Bryce McCoy nine.
Juke Harris paced Salisbury with 15 and Cameron Stout added 13.
“CJ did really well,” Ferguson said. “I want to lift up Johnathan Gladden. He did a great job on (Harris). Jabrii Carolina was important guarding (Stout) and he shared those responsibilities with CJ.”
Thomasville raced out to a 7-2 lead, the first basket on an alley-oop bunk by Dickerson. Salisbury eventually slowed the Bulldogs by switching to a zone defense and scored 10 straight points to lead 19-16 early in the second quarter. The teams swapped the lead for the rest of the half with Luckey hitting a floater with a second left that put Thomasville ahead 30-29.
The Bulldogs never trailed again as the Hornets shied away from the zone in the second half. Thomasville opened the third quarter to go up 38-30 and Salisbury never creeped closer than two.
“I hope that anybody who was at both games saw that we made some improvement on how we handled the zone,” Ferguson said. “We were more patient and got the looks we wanted to get. We made some bad passes but the looks we wanted were there and we just didn’t make some shots against it.”
In the girls game, Salisbury led 46-2 at the half and 70-2 going into the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.