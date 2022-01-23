THOMASVILLE — As the city of Thomasville entertains the idea of adding a dog park, staff and City Council are in process of gathering information about where an ideal location would be to add the amenity.
Several areas of the city were discussed at a recent budget retreat as possible homes for a future dog park. Councilwoman Wendy Sellars suggested Plant B on Fisher Ferry as a location for a potential destination, while Myers Park and Kimbrell Park near the former Amazon Cotton Mill were also discussed.
Parks and Recreation Director Cory Tobin presented to council a brief overview of his research on the possibility of adding a dog park, explaining that these amenities were gaining in popularity and driving residents to settle nearby.
“Dog parks can either be a destination park or they can be a neighborhood park,” Tobin said. “Basically, all it is, is an opportunity for off-leash activity within the city where our ordinance tells you to be on a leash.”
Tobin said there are 85 million dogs in U.S. households and there are expected to be 100 million by 2030, with dog parks having grown by 300% in America.
Logistics of separation between large and small dogs were discussed. Design of the dog park, Tobin said, would have everything to do with promoting safety of dogs and their owners. Fencing, access to water, water fountains for park patrons, waste disposal and general amenities were aspects of the would-be dog park tossed around in the initial planning stages.
No action has been taken to move toward the establishment of the park beyond the exchange of ideas, but a consensus seemed to emerge from the meeting among council members that the idea was a sound one. Several members stated that if the city does invest in this type of facility, they’d like to provide a destination park, a concerted attempt to build something nice.
“You can make it as big or as small as you want it to be, but the success of it is really that the people who are near the area embrace it,” Tobin said. “You know, if you’re going to put one in Myers Park somewhere, talk to the community around Myers Park to make sure they want that there.
“Now if you want to do a destination [park] that has a little more space, that’s a little bit different.”
