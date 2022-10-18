THOMASVILLE — Just five days after opening the Central Carolina Conference tournament with a victory over Thomasville on Monday, East Davidson has to turn its attention to the postseason.
Things move quickly this time of year for volleyball players and coaches.
The Golden Eagles took care of business at home against the Bulldogs, notching a first-round win in straight sets. At press deadline, CCC semifinals and finals were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with playoff seeding to be determined Thursday and first-round NCHSAA matchups to begin today.
East was set to take on the winner of Salisbury and North Rowan, and the winner of that matchup had a likely rematch with West Davidson. That was the one to which Kim Warrick had been looking forward to.
“Our first goal was to get to the finals for the championship of the tournament,” said Warrick following the win Monday. “I told them that I would love to see a different outcome against West Davidson. We played them twice, they beat us twice. Once we get past that, we’ll see where we fall, and we’ll take off Saturday.”
For Thomasville, it wasn’t the postseason that drew their attention this week, but rather a different kind of experience that has taught them the value of playing for each other. The Bulldogs did not win a regular season match and were eliminated from the conference tournament Monday; however, the group found out how much their investment to their teammates would matter.
And the squad saw a leader step up in the midst of adversity. Emily Essick stepped in as coach this month after an unexpected exit by her predecessor. The team rallied, and she credited them with proving their mettle even as they were faced with uncertainty.
No player walked away from the team. That willingness to persevere to fill the void is something that Essick hopes they will take with them in other aspects of their lives.
“My season started approximately two weeks ago, so it’s been an interesting adjustment,” Essick said. “We’re transitioning into a weird time period, so I think that was a big change for the team, but they stuck together and nobody left. They all stuck together as a team, so the team-building aspect, regardless of whether you win or lose, has been a really good benefit for the girls.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.